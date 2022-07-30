CWG 2022 | Gymnast Yogeshwar Singh qualifies for all-around final, Saif Tamboli and Satyajit Mondal miss out

Today at 9:56 AM
Yogeshwar Singh was the lone Indian male gymnast to make it to the all-around final in gymnastics, at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Friday. Meanwhile, Yogeshwar's teammates, Saif Tamboli and Satyajit Mondal, narrowly missed the cut to the finals of the all-around event with a few points.
The 25-year-old from Haryana has participated in three World Championships in the past, and overcame some solid competition to finish in 16th place overall, with a score of 73.600. In vault and floor events, Singh had a fall each as the score of his pummell scissor hand stand was not counted.
"But it's past now. We now have to focus on the final (August 2)," Indian coach Ashok Mishra told PTI on Friday.
"It's great to work with my team-mates, it's really useful for me and we help each other to do better. We were always focused on getting to a final so hopefully we can," Yogeshwar said here.
"It has been amazing, the fans have been amazing. We have been training so hard and even though I was the only one competing in the all-around my two team-mates did so well. I just hope to perform better every time. We have been working on our individual scores and the execution of techniques that has been our focus," he said.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.