CWG 2022 | Gymnast Yogeshwar Singh qualifies for all-around final, Saif Tamboli and Satyajit Mondal miss out

The 25-year-old from Haryana has participated in three World Championships in the past, and overcame some solid competition to finish in 16th place overall, with a score of 73.600. In vault and floor events, Singh had a fall each as the score of his pummell scissor hand stand was not counted.

"It's great to work with my team-mates, it's really useful for me and we help each other to do better. We were always focused on getting to a final so hopefully we can," Yogeshwar said here.

"It has been amazing, the fans have been amazing. We have been training so hard and even though I was the only one competing in the all-around my two team-mates did so well. I just hope to perform better every time. We have been working on our individual scores and the execution of techniques that has been our focus," he said.