2022 Commonwealth Games | 17-year-old Sanjana Joshi goes unnoticed after 28th place finish in Triathlon

Today at 10:29 AM
On a day when teenage sensation Anahat Singh won her opening round women's singles squash match against Jada Ross, another teenager, Sanjana Joshi, who participated in the women's triathlon, went unnoticed. The 17-year-old finished 28th in the competition, while Pragnya Mohan ended 26th.
Competing at Birmingham's Sutton Coldfiel, Sanjana completed the field at 1:09:00s. In a field of 32 competitors, Pragnya finished with a time of one hour, seven minutes, and 45 seconds (1:07:45s) to finish 26th. In the individual triathlon events, athletes compete over ‘sprint’ distances of 750m swim, 20km bike ride, and a 5km run.
Meanwhile, Mohan, a two-time South Asian Games champion, timed her 750m swim in 11:26s before cycling four laps in 32:53s. In the 5km run she managed a time of 21:32s. On the other hand, Bermuda’s Flora Duffy won the gold in 55:25s, England's Georgia Taylor-Brown clocked 56:06s to win silver, while Scotland’s Beth Potter took bronze in 56:46s.
Prior to that, Vishwanath Yadav and Adarsh MS, finished 30th and 33rd, respectively, with the timings of 1:00:38s and 1:02:52s, in the men's competition. England’s Alex Yee won the men’s triathlon. Now all four triathletes from India will team up for the mixed team relay event on Sunday.
In the mixed team relay, each triathlete in a team will have to complete a 300m swim, a 5km bike ride, and a 2 km run.
