2022 Commonwealth Games | Day 9, India full schedule, events, fixtures, dates, timings in IST

The much-anticipated Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, in Birmingham, gets underway on Friday, July 29, 2022. India has sent 215-member strong contingent for the mega event, and the athletes will be participating in over 16 disciplines over course of 10 days, in different venues across England.

SportsCafe brings to you the detailed India schedule for the ninth day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls, Victoria Park (13:00 - 19:45) Women's Pairs – Medal Matches Men's Fours – Medal Matches Men's Singles - Semi-Finals (21:00 – 00:15) Men's Singles - Medal Matches Hockey, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre (13:30 – 18:00) Men's Classification Match 9v10 and Match 7v8 (22:30 – 03:00) Men's Semi-Final 1 & Semi-Final 2 Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis, The NEC Hall 3 (14:00 – 18:45) Women's Doubles Round 3 Men's Singles Quarter-Finals Women's Singles Semi-Finals Men's Doubles Semi-Finals Mixed Doubles Semi-Finals (20:30 – 02:30) Women's Doubles Quarter-Finals Women's Singles Classes 6-10 Medal Matches Men's Singles Classes 3-5 Medal Matches Women's Singles Classes 3-5 Medal Matches Athletics and Para Athletics, Alexander Stadium (14:30 – 17:45) Women's High Jump Final Women's Shot Put F55-57 Final Women's 10km Race Walk Final Men's Hammer Throw Final Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final Women's 4 x 100m Relay Round 1 Men's 4 x 100m Relay Round 1 Men's 1500m Final (23:00 – 02:15) Women's Hammer Throw Final Men's Pole Vault Final Women's 400m Hurdles Final Women's 800m Final Men's 5000m Final Men's 400m Hurdles Final Women's 200m Final Men's 200m Final Aquatics – Diving, Sandwell Aquatics Centre (14:30 – 17:30) Men's 3m Springboard Preliminary Women's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final (22:30 – 01:30) Men's 3m Springboard Final Women's Synchronised 10m Platform Final Gymnastics – Rhythmic, Arena Birmingham (14:30 -17:30) Hoop Final Ball Final Clubs Final Ribbon Final Boxing, The NEC Hall 4 (15:00 – 17:30) Women's Minimumweight (45-48kg) Semi-Finals Men's Flyweight (48-51kg) Semi-Finals Women's Light Middleweight (66-70kg) Semi-Finals Men's Middleweight (71-75kg) Semi-Finals Men's Light Heavyweight (75-80kg) Semi-Finals (19:00 – 22:00) Women's Light Flyweight (48-50kg) Semi-Final Men's Bantamweight (51-54kg) Semi-Final Men's Light Welterweight (60-63.5kg) Semi-Finals Men's Light Middleweight (67-71kg) Semi-Finals Women's Lightweight (57-60kg) Semi-Finals Women's Lightweight (66-70kg) Semi-Finals Men's Heavyweight (86-92kg) Semi-Finals (23:30 – 02:00) Men's Featherweight (54-57kg) Semi-Finals Women's Featherweight (54-57kg) Semi-Finals Men's Welterweight (63.5-67kg) Semi-Finals Women's Middleweight (70-75kg) Semi-Finals Men's Super Heavyweight (Over 92kg) Semi-Finals Wrestling, Coventry Arena (15:00 – 18:00) Women's Freestyle 50kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage Women's Freestyle 53kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage Women's Freestyle 76kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage Men's Freestyle 57kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage Men's Freestyle 74kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage Men's Freestyle 97kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage (21:30 – 00:00) Men's Freestyle 57kg - Medal contest Women's Freestyle 50kg - Medal contest Men's Freestyle 74kg - Medal contest Women's Freestyle 53kg - Medal contest Men's Freestyle 97kg - Medal contest Women's Freestyle 76kg - Medal contest Badminton, The NEC Hall 5 (15:30 – 20:00) Men's Singles Quarter-Finals Women's Singles Quarter-Finals Men's Doubles Quarter-Finals Women's Doubles Quarter-Finals Mixed Doubles Quarter-Finals (22:00 – 02:30) Men's Singles Quarter-Finals Women's Singles Quarter-Finals Men's Doubles Quarter-Finals Women's Doubles Quarter-Finals Mixed Doubles Quarter-Finals Cricket, Edgbaston (15:30 – 19:00) Women's Semi-Final 1 (22:30 – 02:00) Women's Semi-Final 2 Squash, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre (16:30 – 19:30) Men's Doubles Quarter-Finals Mixed Doubles Plate Quarter-Finals Men's Doubles Plate Quarter-Finals Mixed Doubles Semi-Finals Men's Doubles Plate Classification Round of 16 (22:30 – 01:30) Men's Doubles Quarter-Finals Women's Doubles Plate Quarter-Finals Mixed Doubles Semi-Finals Mixed Doubles Plate Semi-Finals (Timings are subject to change)