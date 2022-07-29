2022 Commonwealth Games | Day 9, India full schedule, events, fixtures, dates, timings in IST

sport iconSports

    The much-anticipated Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, in Birmingham, gets underway on Friday, July 29, 2022. India has sent 215-member strong contingent for the mega event, and the athletes will be participating in over 16 disciplines over course of 10 days, in different venues across England.

    SportsCafe brings to you the detailed India schedule for the ninth day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

    Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls, Victoria Park

    (13:00 - 19:45)

    Women’s Pairs – Medal Matches

    Men’s Fours – Medal Matches

    Men’s Singles - Semi-Finals

    (21:00 – 00:15)

    Men’s Singles - Medal Matches

    Hockey, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

    (13:30 – 18:00)

    Men’s Classification Match 9v10 and Match 7v8

    (22:30 – 03:00)

    Men’s Semi-Final 1 & Semi-Final 2

    Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis, The NEC Hall 3

    (14:00 – 18:45)

    Women’s Doubles Round 3

    Men’s Singles Quarter-Finals

    Women’s Singles Semi-Finals

    Men’s Doubles Semi-Finals

    Mixed Doubles Semi-Finals

    (20:30 – 02:30)

    Women’s Doubles Quarter-Finals

    Women’s Singles Classes 6-10 Medal Matches

    Men’s Singles Classes 3-5 Medal Matches

    Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 Medal Matches

    Athletics and Para Athletics, Alexander Stadium

    (14:30 – 17:45)

    Women’s High Jump Final

    Women’s Shot Put F55-57 Final

    Women’s 10km Race Walk Final

    Men’s Hammer Throw Final

    Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

    Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1

    Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1

    Men’s 1500m Final

    (23:00 – 02:15)

    Women’s Hammer Throw Final

    Men’s Pole Vault Final

    Women’s 400m Hurdles Final

    Women’s 800m Final

    Men’s 5000m Final

    Men’s 400m Hurdles Final

    Women’s 200m Final

    Men’s 200m Final

    Aquatics – Diving, Sandwell Aquatics Centre

    (14:30 – 17:30)

    Men’s 3m Springboard Preliminary

    Women’s Synchronised 3m Springboard Final

    (22:30 – 01:30)

    Men’s 3m Springboard Final

    Women’s Synchronised 10m Platform Final

    Gymnastics – Rhythmic, Arena Birmingham

    (14:30 -17:30)

    Hoop Final

    Ball Final

    Clubs Final

    Ribbon Final

    Boxing, The NEC Hall 4

    (15:00 – 17:30)

    Women’s Minimumweight (45-48kg) Semi-Finals

    Men’s Flyweight (48-51kg) Semi-Finals

    Women’s Light Middleweight (66-70kg) Semi-Finals

    Men’s Middleweight (71-75kg) Semi-Finals

    Men’s Light Heavyweight (75-80kg) Semi-Finals

    (19:00 – 22:00)

    Women’s Light Flyweight (48-50kg) Semi-Final

    Men’s Bantamweight (51-54kg) Semi-Final

    Men’s Light Welterweight (60-63.5kg) Semi-Finals

    Men’s Light Middleweight (67-71kg) Semi-Finals

    Women’s Lightweight (57-60kg) Semi-Finals

    Women’s Lightweight (66-70kg) Semi-Finals

    Men’s Heavyweight (86-92kg) Semi-Finals

    (23:30 – 02:00)

    Men’s Featherweight (54-57kg) Semi-Finals

    Women’s Featherweight (54-57kg) Semi-Finals

    Men’s Welterweight (63.5-67kg) Semi-Finals

    Women’s Middleweight (70-75kg) Semi-Finals

    Men’s Super Heavyweight (Over 92kg) Semi-Finals

    Wrestling, Coventry Arena

    (15:00 – 18:00)

    Women’s Freestyle 50kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage

    Women’s Freestyle 53kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage

    Women’s Freestyle 76kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage

    Men’s Freestyle 57kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage

    Men’s Freestyle 74kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage

    Men’s Freestyle 97kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage

    (21:30 – 00:00)

    Men’s Freestyle 57kg - Medal contest

    Women’s Freestyle 50kg - Medal contest

    Men’s Freestyle 74kg - Medal contest

    Women’s Freestyle 53kg - Medal contest

    Men’s Freestyle 97kg - Medal contest

    Women’s Freestyle 76kg - Medal contest

    Badminton, The NEC Hall 5

    (15:30 – 20:00)

    Men’s Singles Quarter-Finals

    Women’s Singles Quarter-Finals

    Men’s Doubles Quarter-Finals

    Women’s Doubles Quarter-Finals

    Mixed Doubles Quarter-Finals

    (22:00 – 02:30)

    Men’s Singles Quarter-Finals

    Women’s Singles Quarter-Finals

    Men’s Doubles Quarter-Finals

    Women’s Doubles Quarter-Finals

    Mixed Doubles Quarter-Finals

    Cricket, Edgbaston

    (15:30 – 19:00)

    Women’s Semi-Final 1

    (22:30 – 02:00)

    Women’s Semi-Final 2

    Squash, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

    (16:30 – 19:30)

    Men’s Doubles Quarter-Finals

    Mixed Doubles Plate Quarter-Finals

    Men’s Doubles Plate Quarter-Finals

    Mixed Doubles Semi-Finals

    Men’s Doubles Plate Classification Round of 16

    (22:30 – 01:30)

    Men’s Doubles Quarter-Finals

    Women’s Doubles Plate Quarter-Finals

    Mixed Doubles Semi-Finals

    Mixed Doubles Plate Semi-Finals

    (Timings are subject to change)

