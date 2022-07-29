2022 Commonwealth Games | Day 9, India full schedule, events, fixtures, dates, timings in IST

Today at 9:46 AM
The much-anticipated Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, in Birmingham, gets underway on Friday, July 29, 2022. India has sent 215-member strong contingent for the mega event, and the athletes will be participating in over 16 disciplines over course of 10 days, in different venues across England.
SportsCafe brings to you the detailed India schedule for the ninth day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls, Victoria Park
(13:00 - 19:45)
Women’s Pairs – Medal Matches
Men’s Fours – Medal Matches
Men’s Singles - Semi-Finals
(21:00 – 00:15)
Men’s Singles - Medal Matches
Hockey, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
(13:30 – 18:00)
Men’s Classification Match 9v10 and Match 7v8
(22:30 – 03:00)
Men’s Semi-Final 1 & Semi-Final 2
Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis, The NEC Hall 3
(14:00 – 18:45)
Women’s Doubles Round 3
Men’s Singles Quarter-Finals
Women’s Singles Semi-Finals
Men’s Doubles Semi-Finals
Mixed Doubles Semi-Finals
(20:30 – 02:30)
Women’s Doubles Quarter-Finals
Women’s Singles Classes 6-10 Medal Matches
Men’s Singles Classes 3-5 Medal Matches
Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 Medal Matches
Athletics and Para Athletics, Alexander Stadium
(14:30 – 17:45)
Women’s High Jump Final
Women’s Shot Put F55-57 Final
Women’s 10km Race Walk Final
Men’s Hammer Throw Final
Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final
Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1
Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1
Men’s 1500m Final
(23:00 – 02:15)
Women’s Hammer Throw Final
Men’s Pole Vault Final
Women’s 400m Hurdles Final
Women’s 800m Final
Men’s 5000m Final
Men’s 400m Hurdles Final
Women’s 200m Final
Men’s 200m Final
Aquatics – Diving, Sandwell Aquatics Centre
(14:30 – 17:30)
Men’s 3m Springboard Preliminary
Women’s Synchronised 3m Springboard Final
(22:30 – 01:30)
Men’s 3m Springboard Final
Women’s Synchronised 10m Platform Final
Gymnastics – Rhythmic, Arena Birmingham
(14:30 -17:30)
Hoop Final
Ball Final
Clubs Final
Ribbon Final
Boxing, The NEC Hall 4
(15:00 – 17:30)
Women’s Minimumweight (45-48kg) Semi-Finals
Men’s Flyweight (48-51kg) Semi-Finals
Women’s Light Middleweight (66-70kg) Semi-Finals
Men’s Middleweight (71-75kg) Semi-Finals
Men’s Light Heavyweight (75-80kg) Semi-Finals
(19:00 – 22:00)
Women’s Light Flyweight (48-50kg) Semi-Final
Men’s Bantamweight (51-54kg) Semi-Final
Men’s Light Welterweight (60-63.5kg) Semi-Finals
Men’s Light Middleweight (67-71kg) Semi-Finals
Women’s Lightweight (57-60kg) Semi-Finals
Women’s Lightweight (66-70kg) Semi-Finals
Men’s Heavyweight (86-92kg) Semi-Finals
(23:30 – 02:00)
Men’s Featherweight (54-57kg) Semi-Finals
Women’s Featherweight (54-57kg) Semi-Finals
Men’s Welterweight (63.5-67kg) Semi-Finals
Women’s Middleweight (70-75kg) Semi-Finals
Men’s Super Heavyweight (Over 92kg) Semi-Finals
Wrestling, Coventry Arena
(15:00 – 18:00)
Women’s Freestyle 50kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage
Women’s Freestyle 53kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage
Women’s Freestyle 76kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage
Men’s Freestyle 57kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage
Men’s Freestyle 74kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage
Men’s Freestyle 97kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage
(21:30 – 00:00)
Men’s Freestyle 57kg - Medal contest
Women’s Freestyle 50kg - Medal contest
Men’s Freestyle 74kg - Medal contest
Women’s Freestyle 53kg - Medal contest
Men’s Freestyle 97kg - Medal contest
Women’s Freestyle 76kg - Medal contest
Badminton, The NEC Hall 5
(15:30 – 20:00)
Men’s Singles Quarter-Finals
Women’s Singles Quarter-Finals
Men’s Doubles Quarter-Finals
Women’s Doubles Quarter-Finals
Mixed Doubles Quarter-Finals
(22:00 – 02:30)
Men’s Singles Quarter-Finals
Women’s Singles Quarter-Finals
Men’s Doubles Quarter-Finals
Women’s Doubles Quarter-Finals
Mixed Doubles Quarter-Finals
Cricket, Edgbaston
(15:30 – 19:00)
Women’s Semi-Final 1
(22:30 – 02:00)
Women’s Semi-Final 2
Squash, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
(16:30 – 19:30)
Men’s Doubles Quarter-Finals
Mixed Doubles Plate Quarter-Finals
Men’s Doubles Plate Quarter-Finals
Mixed Doubles Semi-Finals
Men’s Doubles Plate Classification Round of 16
(22:30 – 01:30)
Men’s Doubles Quarter-Finals
Women’s Doubles Plate Quarter-Finals
Mixed Doubles Semi-Finals
Mixed Doubles Plate Semi-Finals
(Timings are subject to change)
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.