sport iconSports

    More Options

    Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games | Day 11, India full schedule, events, fixtures, dates, timings in IST

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    (Twitter)

    Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games | Day 11, India full schedule, events, fixtures, dates, timings in IST

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:54 AM

    The much-anticipated Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, in Birmingham, gets underway on Friday, July 29, 2022. India has sent 215-member strong contingent for the mega event, and the athletes will be participating in over 16 disciplines over course of 10 days, in different venues across England.

    SportsCafe brings to you the detailed India schedule for the eleventh day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

    Badminton, The NEC Hall 5

    (12:30 – 18:45)

    Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match

    Women’s Singles Gold Medal Match

    Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match

    Women’s Doubles Gold Medal Match

    Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match

    Hockey, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

    (13:30 – 16:00)

    Men’s Bronze Medal Match

    (17:00 – 19:30)

    Men’s Gold Medal Match

    Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis, The NEC Hall 3

    (14:00 – 17:45)

    Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match

    Women’s Doubles Gold Medal Match

    Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match

    Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match

    Aquatics – Diving, Sandwell Aquatics Centre

    (14:30 – 17:30)

    Mixed Synchronised 3m Springboard Final

    Mixed Synchronised 10m Platform Final

    Squash, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

    (16:30 – 19:00)

    Women’s Doubles Bronze medal

    Women’s Doubles Plate Final

    Women’s Doubles Gold medal

    Men’s Doubles Plate Final

    Men’s Doubles Bronze medal

    Men’s Doubles Gold medal

    (Timings are subject to change)

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down