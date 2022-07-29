Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games | Day 11, India full schedule, events, fixtures, dates, timings in IST

The much-anticipated Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, in Birmingham, gets underway on Friday, July 29, 2022. India has sent 215-member strong contingent for the mega event, and the athletes will be participating in over 16 disciplines over course of 10 days, in different venues across England.

SportsCafe brings to you the detailed India schedule for the eleventh day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Badminton, The NEC Hall 5 (12:30 – 18:45) Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match Women’s Singles Gold Medal Match Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match Women’s Doubles Gold Medal Match Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match Hockey, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre (13:30 – 16:00) Men’s Bronze Medal Match (17:00 – 19:30) Men’s Gold Medal Match Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis, The NEC Hall 3 (14:00 – 17:45) Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match Women’s Doubles Gold Medal Match Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match Aquatics – Diving, Sandwell Aquatics Centre (14:30 – 17:30) Mixed Synchronised 3m Springboard Final Mixed Synchronised 10m Platform Final Squash, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre (16:30 – 19:00) Women’s Doubles Bronze medal Women’s Doubles Plate Final Women’s Doubles Gold medal Men’s Doubles Plate Final Men’s Doubles Bronze medal Men’s Doubles Gold medal (Timings are subject to change) Follow us on Facebook here Stay connected with us on Twitter here Like and share our Instagram page here