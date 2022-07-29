Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games | Day 11, India full schedule, events, fixtures, dates, timings in IST

Today at 9:54 AM
The much-anticipated Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, in Birmingham, gets underway on Friday, July 29, 2022. India has sent 215-member strong contingent for the mega event, and the athletes will be participating in over 16 disciplines over course of 10 days, in different venues across England.
SportsCafe brings to you the detailed India schedule for the eleventh day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Badminton, The NEC Hall 5
(12:30 – 18:45)
Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match
Women’s Singles Gold Medal Match
Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match
Women’s Doubles Gold Medal Match
Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match
Hockey, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
(13:30 – 16:00)
Men’s Bronze Medal Match
(17:00 – 19:30)
Men’s Gold Medal Match
Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis, The NEC Hall 3
(14:00 – 17:45)
Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match
Women’s Doubles Gold Medal Match
Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match
Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match
Aquatics – Diving, Sandwell Aquatics Centre
(14:30 – 17:30)
Mixed Synchronised 3m Springboard Final
Mixed Synchronised 10m Platform Final
Squash, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
(16:30 – 19:00)
Women’s Doubles Bronze medal
Women’s Doubles Plate Final
Women’s Doubles Gold medal
Men’s Doubles Plate Final
Men’s Doubles Bronze medal
Men’s Doubles Gold medal
(Timings are subject to change)
