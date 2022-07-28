2022 Commonwealth Games | Day 8, India full schedule, events, fixtures, dates, timings in IST

Today at 4:14 PM
The much-anticipated Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, in Birmingham is scheduled to begin on July 28, 2022. India has sent 215-member strong contingent for the mega event, and athletes will be participating in over 16 disciplines over the course of 10 days, vying to bring glory to their nations.
SportsCafe brings to you the detailed Indian schedule for August 5, the eighth day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls, Victoria Park
(13:00 - 19:45)
Women’s Triples - Semi Finals
Women’s Pairs - Quarter-Finals and Semi-Finals
Men’s Singles - Quarter-Finals
Para Mixed Pairs B2-B3 - Medal Matches
Men’s Fours - Quarter-Finals
(21:00 – 00:15)
Women’s Triples - Medal Matches
Men’s Fours - Semi-Finals
Hockey, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
(13:30 – 18:00)
Women’s Classification Match 9v10 and Match 7v8
(22:30 – 03:00)
Women’s Semi-Final 1 & Semi-Final 2
Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis, The NEC Hall 3
(14:00 – 18:30)
Mixed Doubles Round 3
Men’s Classes 8-10 Semi-Finals
Women’s Classes 6-10 Semi-Finals
Women’s Classes 3-5 Semi-Finals
Men’s Classes 3-5 Semi-Finals
Women’s Singles Round 2
Women’s Doubles Round 2
Men’s Singles Round 1
(20:30 – 01:00)
Mixed Doubles Quarter-Finals
Women’s Doubles Round 2
Men’s Doubles Quarter-Finals
Women’s Singles Quarter-Finals
Men’s Singles Round 2
Athletics and Para Athletics, Alexander Stadium
(14:30 – 19:30)
Women’s Long Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B
Men’s Decathlon 110m Hurdles, Discus Throw and Pole Vault – A & B
Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1
Women’s 1500m Round 1
Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1
Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1
Men’s Javelin Throw Qualifying Rounds – A & B
(23:00 – 02:30)
Men’s Shot Put Final
Men’s Triple Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B
Men’s 200m Semi-finals
Women’s 400m Semi-finals
Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw and 1500m
Men’s 1500m T53/54 Final
Women’s 200m Semi-Finals
Women’s Triple Jump Final
Men’s 800m Semi-Finals
Men’s 400m Semi-Finals
Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final
Aquatics – Diving, Sandwell Aquatics Centre
(14:30 – 17:30)
Women’s 1m Springboard Preliminary
Men’s Synchronised 3m Springboard Final
(22:30 – 01:30)
Women’s 1m Springboard Final
Men’s Synchronised 10m Platform Final
Wrestling, Coventry Arena
(15:00 – 18:00)
Women’s Freestyle 57kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage
Women’s Freestyle 62kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage
Women’s Freestyle 68kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage
Men’s Freestyle 65kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage
Men’s Freestyle 86kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage
Men’s Freestyle 125kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage
(21:30 – 00:00)
Women’s Freestyle 57kg - Final
Men’s Freestyle 65kg - Final
Women’s Freestyle 62kg - Final
Men’s Freestyle 86kg - Final
Women’s Freestyle 68kg - Final
Men’s Freestyle 125kg - Final
Badminton, The NEC Hall 5
(15:30 – 20:00)
Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 16
Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 16
Men’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 16
Women’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 16
Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 16
(22:00 – 02:30)
Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 16
Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 16
Men’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 16
Women’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 16
Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 16
Squash, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
(16:30 – 19:30)
Men’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 16
Mixed Doubles Plate Classification Round of 16
(22:30 – 01:30)
Mixed Doubles Quarter-Finals
Women’s Doubles Quarter-Finals
Gymnastics – Rhythmic, Arena Birmingham
(18:00 -22:00)
Individual All-Around Final
(22:30 – 02:00)
Team Final
Individual Qualification - Subdivision 2
(Timings are subject to change)
