sport iconSports

    More Options

    2022 Commonwealth Games | Day 8, India full schedule, events, fixtures, dates, timings in IST

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    (Twitter)

    2022 Commonwealth Games | Day 8, India full schedule, events, fixtures, dates, timings in IST

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:14 PM

    The much-anticipated Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, in Birmingham is scheduled to begin on July 28, 2022. India has sent 215-member strong contingent for the mega event, and athletes will be participating in over 16 disciplines over the course of 10 days, vying to bring glory to their nations.

    SportsCafe brings to you the detailed Indian schedule for August 5, the eighth day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

    Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls, Victoria Park

    (13:00 - 19:45)

    Women’s Triples - Semi Finals

    Women’s Pairs - Quarter-Finals and Semi-Finals

    Men’s Singles - Quarter-Finals

    Para Mixed Pairs B2-B3 - Medal Matches

    Men’s Fours - Quarter-Finals

    (21:00 – 00:15)

    Women’s Triples - Medal Matches

    Men’s Fours - Semi-Finals

    Hockey, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

    (13:30 – 18:00)

    Women’s Classification Match 9v10 and Match 7v8

    (22:30 – 03:00)

    Women’s Semi-Final 1 & Semi-Final 2

    Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis, The NEC Hall 3

    (14:00 – 18:30)

    Mixed Doubles Round 3

    Men’s Classes 8-10 Semi-Finals

    Women’s Classes 6-10 Semi-Finals

    Women’s Classes 3-5 Semi-Finals

    Men’s Classes 3-5 Semi-Finals

    Women’s Singles Round 2

    Women’s Doubles Round 2

    Men’s Singles Round 1

    (20:30 – 01:00)

    Mixed Doubles Quarter-Finals

    Women’s Doubles Round 2

    Men’s Doubles Quarter-Finals

    Women’s Singles Quarter-Finals

    Men’s Singles Round 2

    Athletics and Para Athletics, Alexander Stadium

    (14:30 – 19:30)

    Women’s Long Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B

    Men’s Decathlon 110m Hurdles, Discus Throw and Pole Vault – A & B

    Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1

    Women’s 1500m Round 1

    Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1

    Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1

    Men’s Javelin Throw Qualifying Rounds – A & B

    (23:00 – 02:30)

    Men’s Shot Put Final

    Men’s Triple Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B

    Men’s 200m Semi-finals

    Women’s 400m Semi-finals

    Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw and 1500m

    Men’s 1500m T53/54 Final

    Women’s 200m Semi-Finals

    Women’s Triple Jump Final

    Men’s 800m Semi-Finals

    Men’s 400m Semi-Finals

    Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

    Aquatics – Diving, Sandwell Aquatics Centre

    (14:30 – 17:30)

    Women’s 1m Springboard Preliminary

    Men’s Synchronised 3m Springboard Final

    (22:30 – 01:30)

    Women’s 1m Springboard Final

    Men’s Synchronised 10m Platform Final

    Wrestling, Coventry Arena

    (15:00 – 18:00)

    Women’s Freestyle 57kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage

    Women’s Freestyle 62kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage

    Women’s Freestyle 68kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage

    Men’s Freestyle 65kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage

    Men’s Freestyle 86kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage

    Men’s Freestyle 125kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage

    (21:30 – 00:00)

    Women’s Freestyle 57kg - Final

    Men’s Freestyle 65kg - Final

    Women’s Freestyle 62kg - Final

    Men’s Freestyle 86kg - Final

    Women’s Freestyle 68kg - Final

    Men’s Freestyle 125kg - Final

    Badminton, The NEC Hall 5

    (15:30 – 20:00)

    Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 16

    Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 16

    Men’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 16

    Women’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 16

    Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 16

    (22:00 – 02:30)

    Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 16

    Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 16

    Men’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 16

    Women’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 16

    Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 16

    Squash, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

    (16:30 – 19:30)

    Men’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 16

    Mixed Doubles Plate Classification Round of 16

    (22:30 – 01:30)

    Mixed Doubles Quarter-Finals

    Women’s Doubles Quarter-Finals

    Gymnastics – Rhythmic, Arena Birmingham

    (18:00 -22:00)

    Individual All-Around Final

    (22:30 – 02:00)

    Team Final

    Individual Qualification - Subdivision 2

    (Timings are subject to change)

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down