Neeraj Chopra pulls out of Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games due to injury

After the Oregon event, in a virtual interaction with the media, Neeraj had also hinted at a groin strain, which he got during the third throw in the final. “I thought even the fourth throw could have gone farther. After that, I felt something on my thigh and could not do my best in the next two. I had strapping (on the thigh). I will know the status tomorrow morning because my body is still warm after the event. I hope there should not be any issue for the upcoming events, Commonwealth Games.”