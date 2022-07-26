Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games | Day 7, India full schedule, events, fixtures, dates, timings in IST

The much-anticipated Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, in Birmingham, is less than a week away now and is scheduled to begin on July 28, 2022. India has sent 215-member strong contingent for the mega event, and the athletes will be participating in over 16 disciplines over the course of 10 days.

SportsCafe brings to you the detailed India schedule for August 4, the seventh day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls - Victoria Park (13:00 - 18:15) Men's Singles - Sectional Play - Round 4 and Round 5 Women's Pairs Sectional Play - Round 4 and Round 5 (19:30 – 00:45) Women's Triples Sectional Play - Round 5 and Quarter-Finals Men's Fours Sectional Play - Round 4 and Round 5 Para Mixed Pairs B2-B3 - Semi-Finals Badminton - The NEC Hall 5 (13:30 – 19:30) Men's Singles Preliminary Round of 32 Women's Singles Preliminary Round of 32 Men's Doubles Preliminary Round of 32 Women's Doubles Preliminary Round of 32 Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 32 (21:00 – 03:00) Men's Singles Preliminary Round of 32 Women's Singles Preliminary Round of 32 Men's Doubles Preliminary Round of 32 Women's Doubles Preliminary Round of 32 Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 32 Hockey - University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre (18:30 – 22:00) Men's Group Match India v Wales Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis - The NEC Hall 3 (14:00 – 18:45) Mixed Doubles Round 1 Women's Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 3 Women's Classes 6-10 Qualifying Round 3 Men's Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 3 Men's Classes 8-10 Qualifying Round 3 Men's Doubles Round 1 Women's Doubles Round 1 (20:30 – 1:00) Mixed Doubles Round 2 Women's Singles Round 1 Men's Doubles Round 2 Athletics and Para Athletics - Alexander Stadium (14:30 – 17:30) Men's Hammer Throw Qualifying Rounds Men's Decathlon 100m Women's 200m Round 1 Men's Decathlon Long Jump - A & B Women's High Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B Men's 1500m Round 1 Men's 200m Round 1 Men's Decathlon Shot Put (23:00 – 02:30) Women's Discus Throw F42-44/F61-64 Final Men's Decathlon High Jump - A & B Women's 400m Hurdles Round 1 Men's Long Jump Final Men's 400m Hurdles Semi-finals Women's 800m Semi-finals Men's 100m T11/12 Final Men's Discus Throw Final Men's Decathlon 400m Women's 1500m T53/54 Final Men's 110m Hurdles Final Cycling – Time Trial, West Park (14:30 – 20:30) Women's Final Men's Final Boxing - The NEC Hall 4 (16:30 – 20:30) Women's Minimumweight (45-48kg) Quarter-Final Men's Flyweight (48-51kg) Quarter-Final Women's Light Flyweight (48-50kg) Quarter-Final Men's Bantamweight (51-54kg) Quarter-Final Men's Featherweight (54-57kg) Quarter-Final Women's Featherweight (54-57kg) Quarter-Final Men's Light Welterweight (60-63.5kg) Quarter-Final Women's Light Middleweight (66-70kg) Quarter-Final Men's Welterweight (63.5-67kg) Quarter-Final Men's Light Middleweight (67-71kg) Quarter-Final Women's Lightweight (57-60kg) Quarter-Final Men's Middleweight (71-75kg) Quarter-Final Women's Middleweight (70-75kg) Quarter-Final Men's Light Heavyweight (75-80kg) Quarter-Final Men's Heavyweight (86-92kg) Quarter-Final Men's Super Heavyweight (Over 92kg) Quarter-Final (22:30 – 02:30) Women's Minimumweight (45-48kg) Quarter-Final Men's Flyweight (48-51kg) Quarter-Final Women's Light Flyweight (48-50kg) Quarter-Final Men's Bantamweight (51-54kg) Quarter-Final Women's Featherweight (54-57kg) Quarter-Final Women's Featherweight (54-57kg) Quarter-Final Men's Light Welterweight (60-63.5kg) Quarter-Final Women's Light Middleweight (66-70kg) Quarter-Final Men's Welterweight (63.5-67kg) Quarter-Final Men's Light Middleweight (67-71kg) Quarter-Final Women's Lightweight (57-60kg) Quarter-Final Men's Middleweight (71-75kg) Quarter-Final Women's Middleweight (70-75kg) Quarter-Final Men's Light Heavyweight (75-80kg) Quarter-Final Men's Heavyweight (86-92kg) Quarter-Final Men's Super Heavyweight (Over 92kg) Quarter-Final Gymnastics – Rhythmic, Arena Birmingham (16:30 -20:00) Team Final Individual Qualification - Subdivision 1 (22:30 – 02:00) Team Final Individual Qualification - Subdivision 2 Squash - University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre (16:30 – 19:30) Women's Doubles Preliminary Round of 16 Men's Doubles Preliminary Round of 32 Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 16 (22:30 – 01:30) Women's Doubles Preliminary Round of 16 Men's Doubles Preliminary Round of 32 Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 16 Men's Doubles Preliminary Round of 32 Aquatics – Diving, Sandwell Aquatics Centre (17:30 – 20:00) Men's 1m Springboard Preliminary Women's 10m Platform Preliminary (22:30 – 01:30) Men's 1m Springboard Final Women's 10m Platform Final Para Powerlifting - The NEC Hall 1 (19:30 – 22:15) Women's Lightweight (Up to and including 61kg) Final Men's Lightweight (Up to and including 72kg) Final (00:00 – 02:45) Women's Heavyweight (Over 61kg) Final Men's Heavyweight (Over 72kg) Final (Timings are subject to change)