    Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games | Day 7, India full schedule, events, fixtures, dates, timings in IST

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:12 PM

    The much-anticipated Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, in Birmingham, is less than a week away now and is scheduled to begin on July 28, 2022. India has sent 215-member strong contingent for the mega event, and the athletes will be participating in over 16 disciplines over the course of 10 days.

    SportsCafe brings to you the detailed India schedule for August 4, the seventh day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

    Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls - Victoria Park

    (13:00 - 18:15)

    Men’s Singles - Sectional Play - Round 4 and Round 5

    Women’s Pairs Sectional Play - Round 4 and Round 5

    (19:30 – 00:45)

    Women’s Triples Sectional Play - Round 5 and Quarter-Finals

    Men’s Fours Sectional Play - Round 4 and Round 5

    Para Mixed Pairs B2-B3 - Semi-Finals

    Badminton - The NEC Hall 5

    (13:30 – 19:30)

    Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 32

    Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 32

    Men’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 32

    Women’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 32

    Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 32

    (21:00 – 03:00)

    Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 32

    Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 32

    Men’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 32

    Women’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 32

    Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 32

    Hockey - University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

    (18:30 – 22:00)

    Men’s Group Match

    India v Wales

    Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis - The NEC Hall 3

    (14:00 – 18:45)

    Mixed Doubles Round 1

    Women’s Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 3

    Women’s Classes 6-10 Qualifying Round 3

    Men’s Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 3

    Men’s Classes 8-10 Qualifying Round 3

    Men’s Doubles Round 1

    Women’s Doubles Round 1

    (20:30 – 1:00)

    Mixed Doubles Round 2

    Women’s Singles Round 1

    Men’s Doubles Round 2

    Athletics and Para Athletics - Alexander Stadium

    (14:30 – 17:30)

    Men’s Hammer Throw Qualifying Rounds

    Men’s Decathlon 100m

    Women’s 200m Round 1

    Men’s Decathlon Long Jump - A & B

    Women’s High Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B

    Men’s 1500m Round 1

    Men’s 200m Round 1

    Men’s Decathlon Shot Put

    (23:00 – 02:30)

    Women’s Discus Throw F42-44/F61-64 Final

    Men’s Decathlon High Jump - A & B

    Women’s 400m Hurdles Round 1

    Men’s Long Jump Final

    Men’s 400m Hurdles Semi-finals

    Women’s 800m Semi-finals

    Men’s 100m T11/12 Final

    Men’s Discus Throw Final

    Men’s Decathlon 400m

    Women’s 1500m T53/54 Final

    Men’s 110m Hurdles Final

    Cycling – Time Trial, West Park

    (14:30 – 20:30)

    Women’s Final

    Men’s Final

    Boxing - The NEC Hall 4

    (16:30 – 20:30)

    Women’s Minimumweight (45-48kg) Quarter-Final

    Men’s Flyweight (48-51kg) Quarter-Final

    Women’s Light Flyweight (48-50kg) Quarter-Final

    Men’s Bantamweight (51-54kg) Quarter-Final

    Men’s Featherweight (54-57kg) Quarter-Final

    Women’s Featherweight (54-57kg) Quarter-Final

    Men’s Light Welterweight (60-63.5kg) Quarter-Final

    Women’s Light Middleweight (66-70kg) Quarter-Final

    Men’s Welterweight (63.5-67kg) Quarter-Final

    Men’s Light Middleweight (67-71kg) Quarter-Final

    Women’s Lightweight (57-60kg) Quarter-Final

    Men’s Middleweight (71-75kg) Quarter-Final

    Women’s Middleweight (70-75kg) Quarter-Final

    Men’s Light Heavyweight (75-80kg) Quarter-Final

    Men’s Heavyweight (86-92kg) Quarter-Final

    Men’s Super Heavyweight (Over 92kg) Quarter-Final

    (22:30 – 02:30)

    Women’s Minimumweight (45-48kg) Quarter-Final

    Men’s Flyweight (48-51kg) Quarter-Final

    Women’s Light Flyweight (48-50kg) Quarter-Final

    Men’s Bantamweight (51-54kg) Quarter-Final

    Women’s Featherweight (54-57kg) Quarter-Final

    Women’s Featherweight (54-57kg) Quarter-Final

    Men’s Light Welterweight (60-63.5kg) Quarter-Final

    Women’s Light Middleweight (66-70kg) Quarter-Final

    Men’s Welterweight (63.5-67kg) Quarter-Final

    Men’s Light Middleweight (67-71kg) Quarter-Final

    Women’s Lightweight (57-60kg) Quarter-Final

    Men’s Middleweight (71-75kg) Quarter-Final

    Women’s Middleweight (70-75kg) Quarter-Final

    Men’s Light Heavyweight (75-80kg) Quarter-Final

    Men’s Heavyweight (86-92kg) Quarter-Final

    Men’s Super Heavyweight (Over 92kg) Quarter-Final

    Gymnastics – Rhythmic, Arena Birmingham

    (16:30 -20:00)

    Team Final

    Individual Qualification - Subdivision 1

    (22:30 – 02:00)

    Team Final

    Individual Qualification - Subdivision 2

    Squash - University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

    (16:30 – 19:30)

    Women’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 16

    Men’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 32

    Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 16

    (22:30 – 01:30)

    Women’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 16

    Men’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 32

    Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 16

    Men’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 32

    Aquatics – Diving, Sandwell Aquatics Centre

    (17:30 – 20:00)

    Men’s 1m Springboard Preliminary

    Women’s 10m Platform Preliminary

    (22:30 – 01:30)

    Men’s 1m Springboard Final

    Women’s 10m Platform Final

    Para Powerlifting - The NEC Hall 1

    (19:30 – 22:15)

    Women’s Lightweight (Up to and including 61kg) Final

    Men’s Lightweight (Up to and including 72kg) Final

    (00:00 – 02:45)

    Women’s Heavyweight (Over 61kg) Final

    Men’s Heavyweight (Over 72kg) Final

    (Timings are subject to change)

