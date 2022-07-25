sport iconSports

    Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games | Day 6, India full schedule, events, fixtures, dates, timings in IST

    Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games | Day 6, India full schedule, events, fixtures, dates, timings in IST

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:25 PM

    The much-anticipated Commonwealth Games 2022, in Birmingham, is less than a week away now and is scheduled to begin on July 28, 2022. India has sent 215-member strong contingent for the mega event, and the athletes will be participating in over 16 disciplines over the course of 10 days.

    SportsCafe brings to you the detailed India schedule for August 3, the sixth day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

    Badminton - The NEC Hall 5

    (12:30 - 19:30)

    Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 128

    Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 128

    Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 128

    Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64

    Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64

    Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 64

    (21:00 - 3:00)

    Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64

    Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64

    Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 64

    Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls, Victoria Park

    (13:00 - 18:15)

    Women’s Pairs Sectional Play - Round 2

    Men’s Singles - Sectional Play - Round 2

    Women’s Pairs Sectional Play - Round 3

    Men’s Singles - Sectional Play - Round 3

    (19:30 - 1:15)

    Para Women’s Pairs B6-B8 - Medal Matches

    Women’s Triples Sectional Play - Round 3

    Men’s Fours Sectional Play - Round 2

    Men’s Fours Sectional Play - Round 3

    Para Mixed Pairs B2-B3 Sectional Play - Round 5

    Women’s Triples Sectional Play - Round 4

    Hockey - University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

    (13:30 - 17:00)

    Women’s Group Match

    Canada v India

    (18:30 - 22:00)

    Men’s Group Match

    Canada v India

    Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis - The NEC Hall 3

    (14:00 - 18:45)

    Women’s Singles Qualifying Round 1

    Men’s Singles Qualifying Round 1

    Women’s Classes 6-10 Qualifying Round 1

    Women’s Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 1

    Women’s Singles Qualifying Round 2

    Men’s Singles Qualifying Round 2

    Men’s Classes 8-10 Qualifying Round 1

    Men’s Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 1

    Women’s Singles Qualifying Round 3

    Men’s Singles Qualifying Round 3

    (20:30 - 2:30)

    Women’s Singles Qualifying Round 1

    Men’s Singles Qualifying Round 1

    Women’s Classes 6-10 Qualifying Round 2

    Women’s Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 2

    Women’s Singles Qualifying Round 2

    Men’s Singles Qualifying Round 2

    Men’s Classes 8-10 Qualifying Round 2

    Men’s Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 2

    Women’s Singles Qualifying Round 3

    Men’s Singles Qualifying Round 3

    Weightlifting - The NEC Hall 1

    (14:00 - 16:30)

    Men’s 109kg

    (18:30 - 21:00)

    Women’s 87+kg

    (23:00 - 1:30)

    Men’s 109+kg

    Athletics and Para Athletics - Alexander Stadium

    (14:30 - 18:00)

    Men’s 1500m T53/54 Round 1

    Women’s Heptathlon Long Jump

    Women’s 400m Round 1

    Men’s Shot Put Qualifying Rounds - A & B

    Men’s 800m Round 1

    Men’s 100m T11/12 Round 1

    Women’s Triple Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B

    Men’s 400m Round 1

    (23:00 - 2:30)

    Women’s Pole Vault Final

    Women’s Discus Throw Final

    Men’s High Jump Final

    Women’s Heptathlon Javelin Throw

    Women’s 100m Semi-finals

    Women’s 100m T37/38 Final

    Men’s 100m Semi-finals

    Women’s 100m T33/34 Final

    Women’s 10000m Final

    Women’s Shot Put Final

    Men’s Discus Throw F42-44/F61-64 Final

    Women’s Heptathlon 800m

    Men’s 100m T37/38 Final

    Women’s 100m Final

    Men’s 100m Final

    Judo - Coventry Arena

    (14:30 - 19:00)

    Women’s -78kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals, Semi-finals and Repechage

    Women’s +78kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals, Semi-finals and Repechage

    Men’s -90kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals, Semi-finals and Repechage

    Men’s -100kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals, Semi-finals and Repechage

    Men’s +100kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals, Semi-finals and Repechage

    (21:30 – 0:15)

    Men’s -90kg Medal Contests

    Women’s -78kg Medal Contests

    Men’s -100kg Medal Contests

    Women’s +78kg Medal Contests

    Men’s +100kg Medal Contests

    Squash - University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

    (14:30 - 17:30)

    Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 32

    Women’s Singles Plate Final

    Men’s Singles Plate Final

    (20:30 - 1:00)

    Women’s Singles Bronze Medal

    Men’s Singles Bronze Medal

    Women’s Singles Gold Medal

    Men’s Singles Gold Medal

    Aquatics - Swimming and Para Swimming, Sandwell Aquatics Centre

    (15:00 - 17:00)

    Men’s 200m Individual Medley Heats

    Women’s 200m Freestyle S14 Heat

    Men’s 200m Freestyle S14 Heat

    Women’s 400m Freestyle Heats

    Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay Heats

    Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay Heats

    (23:30 - 2:30)

    Men’s 200m Individual Medley Final

    Women’s 200m Freestyle S14 Final

    Men’s 200m Freestyle S14 Final

    Women’s 400m Freestyle Final

    Men’s 50m Freestyle Final

    Women’s 50m Backstroke Final

    Men’s 1500m Freestyle Final

    Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay Final

    Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay Final

    Cricket T20 - Edgbaston Stadium

    (22:30 - 2:00)

    Women’s Group A Match: India v Barbados

    Cycling - Mountain Bike, Cannock Chase Forest

    (16:00 - 20:30)

    Men’s Cross Country Final

    Women’s Cross Country Final

    Boxing - The NEC Hall 4

    (16:30 - 20:30)

    Women’s Minimumweight (45-48kg) Quarter-Final

    Men’s Flyweight (48-51kg) Quarter-Final

    Women’s Light Flyweight (48-50kg) Quarter-Final

    Men’s Bantamweight (51-54kg) Quarter-Final

    Men’s Featherweight (54-57kg) Quarter-Final

    Women’s Featherweight (54-57kg) Quarter-Final

    Men’s Light Welterweight (60-63.5kg) Quarter-Final

    Women’s Light Middleweight (66-70kg) Quarter-Final

    Men’s Welterweight (63.5-67kg) Quarter-Final

    Men’s Light Middleweight (67-71kg) Quarter-Final

    Women’s Lightweight (57-60kg) Quarter-Final

    Men’s Middleweight (71-75kg) Quarter-Final

    Women’s Middleweight (70-75kg) Quarter-Final

    Men’s Light Heavyweight (75-80kg) Quarter-Final

    Men’s Heavyweight (86-92kg) Quarter-Final

    Men’s Super Heavyweight (Over 92kg) Quarter-Final

    (22:30 - 2:30)

    Men’s Minimumweight (45-48kg) Quarter-Final

    Men’s Flyweight (48-51kg) Quarter-Final

    Women’s Light Flyweight (48-50kg) Quarter-Final

    Men’s Bantamweight (51-54kg) Quarter-Final

    Women’s Featherweight (54-57kg) Quarter-Final

    Women’s Featherweight (54-57kg) Quarter-Final

    Men’s Light Welterweight (60-63.5kg) Quarter-Final

    Women’s Light Middleweight (66-70kg) Quarter-Final

    Men’s Welterweight (63.5-67kg) Quarter-Final

    Men’s Light Middleweight (67-71kg) Quarter-Final

    Women’s Lightweight (57-60kg) Quarter-Final

    Men’s Middleweight (71-75kg) Quarter-Final

    Women’s Middleweight (70-75kg) Quarter-Final

    Men’s Light Heavyweight (75-80kg) Quarter-Final

    Men’s Heavyweight (86-92kg) Quarter-Final

    Men’s Super Heavyweight (Over 92kg) Quarter-Final

    (Timings are subject to change)

