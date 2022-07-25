Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games | Day 6, India full schedule, events, fixtures, dates, timings in IST

Today at 4:25 PM
The much-anticipated Commonwealth Games 2022, in Birmingham, is less than a week away now and is scheduled to begin on July 28, 2022. India has sent 215-member strong contingent for the mega event, and the athletes will be participating in over 16 disciplines over the course of 10 days.
SportsCafe brings to you the detailed India schedule for August 3, the sixth day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Badminton - The NEC Hall 5
(12:30 - 19:30)
Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 128
Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 128
Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 128
Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64
Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64
Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 64
(21:00 - 3:00)
Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64
Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64
Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 64
Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls, Victoria Park
(13:00 - 18:15)
Women’s Pairs Sectional Play - Round 2
Men’s Singles - Sectional Play - Round 2
Women’s Pairs Sectional Play - Round 3
Men’s Singles - Sectional Play - Round 3
(19:30 - 1:15)
Para Women’s Pairs B6-B8 - Medal Matches
Women’s Triples Sectional Play - Round 3
Men’s Fours Sectional Play - Round 2
Men’s Fours Sectional Play - Round 3
Para Mixed Pairs B2-B3 Sectional Play - Round 5
Women’s Triples Sectional Play - Round 4
Hockey - University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
(13:30 - 17:00)
Women’s Group Match
Canada v India
(18:30 - 22:00)
Men’s Group Match
Canada v India
Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis - The NEC Hall 3
(14:00 - 18:45)
Women’s Singles Qualifying Round 1
Men’s Singles Qualifying Round 1
Women’s Classes 6-10 Qualifying Round 1
Women’s Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 1
Women’s Singles Qualifying Round 2
Men’s Singles Qualifying Round 2
Men’s Classes 8-10 Qualifying Round 1
Men’s Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 1
Women’s Singles Qualifying Round 3
Men’s Singles Qualifying Round 3
(20:30 - 2:30)
Women’s Singles Qualifying Round 1
Men’s Singles Qualifying Round 1
Women’s Classes 6-10 Qualifying Round 2
Women’s Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 2
Women’s Singles Qualifying Round 2
Men’s Singles Qualifying Round 2
Men’s Classes 8-10 Qualifying Round 2
Men’s Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 2
Women’s Singles Qualifying Round 3
Men’s Singles Qualifying Round 3
Weightlifting - The NEC Hall 1
(14:00 - 16:30)
Men’s 109kg
(18:30 - 21:00)
Women’s 87+kg
(23:00 - 1:30)
Men’s 109+kg
Athletics and Para Athletics - Alexander Stadium
(14:30 - 18:00)
Men’s 1500m T53/54 Round 1
Women’s Heptathlon Long Jump
Women’s 400m Round 1
Men’s Shot Put Qualifying Rounds - A & B
Men’s 800m Round 1
Men’s 100m T11/12 Round 1
Women’s Triple Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B
Men’s 400m Round 1
(23:00 - 2:30)
Women’s Pole Vault Final
Women’s Discus Throw Final
Men’s High Jump Final
Women’s Heptathlon Javelin Throw
Women’s 100m Semi-finals
Women’s 100m T37/38 Final
Men’s 100m Semi-finals
Women’s 100m T33/34 Final
Women’s 10000m Final
Women’s Shot Put Final
Men’s Discus Throw F42-44/F61-64 Final
Women’s Heptathlon 800m
Men’s 100m T37/38 Final
Women’s 100m Final
Men’s 100m Final
Judo - Coventry Arena
(14:30 - 19:00)
Women’s -78kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals, Semi-finals and Repechage
Women’s +78kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals, Semi-finals and Repechage
Men’s -90kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals, Semi-finals and Repechage
Men’s -100kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals, Semi-finals and Repechage
Men’s +100kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals, Semi-finals and Repechage
(21:30 – 0:15)
Men’s -90kg Medal Contests
Women’s -78kg Medal Contests
Men’s -100kg Medal Contests
Women’s +78kg Medal Contests
Men’s +100kg Medal Contests
Squash - University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
(14:30 - 17:30)
Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 32
Women’s Singles Plate Final
Men’s Singles Plate Final
(20:30 - 1:00)
Women’s Singles Bronze Medal
Men’s Singles Bronze Medal
Women’s Singles Gold Medal
Men’s Singles Gold Medal
Aquatics - Swimming and Para Swimming, Sandwell Aquatics Centre
(15:00 - 17:00)
Men’s 200m Individual Medley Heats
Women’s 200m Freestyle S14 Heat
Men’s 200m Freestyle S14 Heat
Women’s 400m Freestyle Heats
Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay Heats
Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay Heats
(23:30 - 2:30)
Men’s 200m Individual Medley Final
Women’s 200m Freestyle S14 Final
Men’s 200m Freestyle S14 Final
Women’s 400m Freestyle Final
Men’s 50m Freestyle Final
Women’s 50m Backstroke Final
Men’s 1500m Freestyle Final
Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay Final
Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay Final
Cricket T20 - Edgbaston Stadium
(22:30 - 2:00)
Women’s Group A Match: India v Barbados
Cycling - Mountain Bike, Cannock Chase Forest
(16:00 - 20:30)
Men’s Cross Country Final
Women’s Cross Country Final
Boxing - The NEC Hall 4
(16:30 - 20:30)
Women’s Minimumweight (45-48kg) Quarter-Final
Men’s Flyweight (48-51kg) Quarter-Final
Women’s Light Flyweight (48-50kg) Quarter-Final
Men’s Bantamweight (51-54kg) Quarter-Final
Men’s Featherweight (54-57kg) Quarter-Final
Women’s Featherweight (54-57kg) Quarter-Final
Men’s Light Welterweight (60-63.5kg) Quarter-Final
Women’s Light Middleweight (66-70kg) Quarter-Final
Men’s Welterweight (63.5-67kg) Quarter-Final
Men’s Light Middleweight (67-71kg) Quarter-Final
Women’s Lightweight (57-60kg) Quarter-Final
Men’s Middleweight (71-75kg) Quarter-Final
Women’s Middleweight (70-75kg) Quarter-Final
Men’s Light Heavyweight (75-80kg) Quarter-Final
Men’s Heavyweight (86-92kg) Quarter-Final
Men’s Super Heavyweight (Over 92kg) Quarter-Final
(22:30 - 2:30)
Men’s Minimumweight (45-48kg) Quarter-Final
Men’s Flyweight (48-51kg) Quarter-Final
Women’s Light Flyweight (48-50kg) Quarter-Final
Men’s Bantamweight (51-54kg) Quarter-Final
Women’s Featherweight (54-57kg) Quarter-Final
Women’s Featherweight (54-57kg) Quarter-Final
Men’s Light Welterweight (60-63.5kg) Quarter-Final
Women’s Light Middleweight (66-70kg) Quarter-Final
Men’s Welterweight (63.5-67kg) Quarter-Final
Men’s Light Middleweight (67-71kg) Quarter-Final
Women’s Lightweight (57-60kg) Quarter-Final
Men’s Middleweight (71-75kg) Quarter-Final
Women’s Middleweight (70-75kg) Quarter-Final
Men’s Light Heavyweight (75-80kg) Quarter-Final
Men’s Heavyweight (86-92kg) Quarter-Final
Men’s Super Heavyweight (Over 92kg) Quarter-Final
(Timings are subject to change)
