Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games | Day 6, India full schedule, events, fixtures, dates, timings in IST

The much-anticipated Commonwealth Games 2022, in Birmingham, is less than a week away now and is scheduled to begin on July 28, 2022. India has sent 215-member strong contingent for the mega event, and the athletes will be participating in over 16 disciplines over the course of 10 days.

SportsCafe brings to you the detailed India schedule for August 3, the sixth day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Badminton - The NEC Hall 5 (12:30 - 19:30) Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 128 Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 128 Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 128 Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64 Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64 Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 64 (21:00 - 3:00) Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64 Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64 Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 64 Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls, Victoria Park (13:00 - 18:15) Women’s Pairs Sectional Play - Round 2 Men’s Singles - Sectional Play - Round 2 Women’s Pairs Sectional Play - Round 3 Men’s Singles - Sectional Play - Round 3 (19:30 - 1:15) Para Women’s Pairs B6-B8 - Medal Matches Women’s Triples Sectional Play - Round 3 Men’s Fours Sectional Play - Round 2 Men’s Fours Sectional Play - Round 3 Para Mixed Pairs B2-B3 Sectional Play - Round 5 Women’s Triples Sectional Play - Round 4 Hockey - University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre (13:30 - 17:00) Women’s Group Match Canada v India (18:30 - 22:00) Men’s Group Match Canada v India Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis - The NEC Hall 3 (14:00 - 18:45) Women’s Singles Qualifying Round 1 Men’s Singles Qualifying Round 1 Women’s Classes 6-10 Qualifying Round 1 Women’s Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 1 Women’s Singles Qualifying Round 2 Men’s Singles Qualifying Round 2 Men’s Classes 8-10 Qualifying Round 1 Men’s Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 1 Women’s Singles Qualifying Round 3 Men’s Singles Qualifying Round 3 (20:30 - 2:30) Women’s Singles Qualifying Round 1 Men’s Singles Qualifying Round 1 Women’s Classes 6-10 Qualifying Round 2 Women’s Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 2 Women’s Singles Qualifying Round 2 Men’s Singles Qualifying Round 2 Men’s Classes 8-10 Qualifying Round 2 Men’s Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 2 Women’s Singles Qualifying Round 3 Men’s Singles Qualifying Round 3 Weightlifting - The NEC Hall 1 (14:00 - 16:30) Men’s 109kg (18:30 - 21:00) Women’s 87+kg (23:00 - 1:30) Men’s 109+kg Athletics and Para Athletics - Alexander Stadium (14:30 - 18:00) Men’s 1500m T53/54 Round 1 Women’s Heptathlon Long Jump Women’s 400m Round 1 Men’s Shot Put Qualifying Rounds - A & B Men’s 800m Round 1 Men’s 100m T11/12 Round 1 Women’s Triple Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B Men’s 400m Round 1 (23:00 - 2:30) Women’s Pole Vault Final Women’s Discus Throw Final Men’s High Jump Final Women’s Heptathlon Javelin Throw Women’s 100m Semi-finals Women’s 100m T37/38 Final Men’s 100m Semi-finals Women’s 100m T33/34 Final Women’s 10000m Final Women’s Shot Put Final Men’s Discus Throw F42-44/F61-64 Final Women’s Heptathlon 800m Men’s 100m T37/38 Final Women’s 100m Final Men’s 100m Final Judo - Coventry Arena (14:30 - 19:00) Women’s -78kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals, Semi-finals and Repechage Women’s +78kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals, Semi-finals and Repechage Men’s -90kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals, Semi-finals and Repechage Men’s -100kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals, Semi-finals and Repechage Men’s +100kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals, Semi-finals and Repechage (21:30 – 0:15) Men’s -90kg Medal Contests Women’s -78kg Medal Contests Men’s -100kg Medal Contests Women’s +78kg Medal Contests Men’s +100kg Medal Contests Squash - University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre (14:30 - 17:30) Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 32 Women’s Singles Plate Final Men’s Singles Plate Final (20:30 - 1:00) Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Women’s Singles Gold Medal Men’s Singles Gold Medal Aquatics - Swimming and Para Swimming, Sandwell Aquatics Centre (15:00 - 17:00) Men’s 200m Individual Medley Heats Women’s 200m Freestyle S14 Heat Men’s 200m Freestyle S14 Heat Women’s 400m Freestyle Heats Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay Heats Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay Heats (23:30 - 2:30) Men’s 200m Individual Medley Final Women’s 200m Freestyle S14 Final Men’s 200m Freestyle S14 Final Women’s 400m Freestyle Final Men’s 50m Freestyle Final Women’s 50m Backstroke Final Men’s 1500m Freestyle Final Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay Final Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay Final Cricket T20 - Edgbaston Stadium (22:30 - 2:00) Women’s Group A Match: India v Barbados Cycling - Mountain Bike, Cannock Chase Forest (16:00 - 20:30) Men’s Cross Country Final Women’s Cross Country Final Boxing - The NEC Hall 4 (16:30 - 20:30) Women’s Minimumweight (45-48kg) Quarter-Final Men’s Flyweight (48-51kg) Quarter-Final Women’s Light Flyweight (48-50kg) Quarter-Final Men’s Bantamweight (51-54kg) Quarter-Final Men’s Featherweight (54-57kg) Quarter-Final Women’s Featherweight (54-57kg) Quarter-Final Men’s Light Welterweight (60-63.5kg) Quarter-Final Women’s Light Middleweight (66-70kg) Quarter-Final Men’s Welterweight (63.5-67kg) Quarter-Final Men’s Light Middleweight (67-71kg) Quarter-Final Women’s Lightweight (57-60kg) Quarter-Final Men’s Middleweight (71-75kg) Quarter-Final Women’s Middleweight (70-75kg) Quarter-Final Men’s Light Heavyweight (75-80kg) Quarter-Final Men’s Heavyweight (86-92kg) Quarter-Final Men’s Super Heavyweight (Over 92kg) Quarter-Final (22:30 - 2:30) Men’s Minimumweight (45-48kg) Quarter-Final Men’s Flyweight (48-51kg) Quarter-Final Women’s Light Flyweight (48-50kg) Quarter-Final Men’s Bantamweight (51-54kg) Quarter-Final Women’s Featherweight (54-57kg) Quarter-Final Women’s Featherweight (54-57kg) Quarter-Final Men’s Light Welterweight (60-63.5kg) Quarter-Final Women’s Light Middleweight (66-70kg) Quarter-Final Men’s Welterweight (63.5-67kg) Quarter-Final Men’s Light Middleweight (67-71kg) Quarter-Final Women’s Lightweight (57-60kg) Quarter-Final Men’s Middleweight (71-75kg) Quarter-Final Women’s Middleweight (70-75kg) Quarter-Final Men’s Light Heavyweight (75-80kg) Quarter-Final Men’s Heavyweight (86-92kg) Quarter-Final Men’s Super Heavyweight (Over 92kg) Quarter-Final (Timings are subject to change) Follow us on Facebook here Stay connected with us on Twitter here Like and share our Instagram page here