    2022 Commonwealth Games | Day 4, India full schedule, events, fixtures, dates, timings in IST

    2022 Commonwealth Games | Day 4, India full schedule, events, fixtures, dates, timings in IST

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:05 PM

    The much-anticipated Commonwealth Games 2022, in Birmingham, is less than a week away now and is scheduled to begin on July 28, 2022. India has sent 215-member strong contingent for the mega event, and the athletes will be participating in over 16 disciplines over the course of 10 days.

    SportsCafe brings to you the detailed India schedule for August 1, the fourth day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The biggest attraction on the day will be the Indian men's hockey team facing hosts England. Apart from that, two medals will be decided in weightlifting. 

    Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls - Victoria Park

    (13:00 - 19:45)

    Men’s Triples - Semi-Finals

    Women’s Fours - Semi-Finals

    Para Men’s Pairs B6-B8 - Semi-Finals

    Para Women’s Pairs B6-B8 - Semi-Finals

    Women’s Singles - Semi-Finals

    Men’s Triples - Medal Matches

    Men’s Pairs - Semi-Finals

    Para Mixed Pairs B2-B3 Sectional Play - Round 2

    (21:00 - 0:15) 

    Women’s Singles - Medal Matches

    Para Mixed Pairs B2-B3 Sectional Play - Round 3

    Hockey - University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

    (18:30 - 22:00 )

    Men’s Group Match

    England v India

    Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis - The NEC Hall 3

    (14:00 - 19:15)

    Women’s Team Event Bronze Medal Match

    Women’s Team Event Gold Medal Match

    (21:00 - 2:00)

    Men’s Team Event Semi-Finals

    Weightlifting - The NEC Hall 1

    (14:00 - 16:30)

    Men’s 81kg Finals

    (18:30 - 21:00) 

    Women’s 64kg

    (23:00 - 1:30) 

    Women’s 71kg

    Judo - Coventry Arena

    (14:30 - 19:30)

    Women’s - 48kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage

    Women’s - 52kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage

    Women’s - 57kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage

    Men’s - 60kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage

    Men’s - 66kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage

    (21:30 – 00:15)

    Women’s - 48kg Medal Contests

    Men’s - 60kg Medal Contests

    Women’s - 52kg Medal Contests

    Men’s - 66kg Medal Contests

    Women’s - 57kg Medal Contests

    Aquatics - Swimming and Para Swimming, Sandwell Aquatics Centre

    (15:00 - 17:00)

    Women’s 200m Backstroke Heats

    Men’s 50m Breaststroke Heats

    Women’s 100m Freestyle Heats

    Men’s 100m Butterfly Heats

    Women’s 200m Individual Medley Heats

    Men’s 50m Freestyle S7 Heat

    Women’s 100m Breaststroke SB6 Heat

    Women’s 100m Breaststroke Heats

    Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Heats

    Women’s 800m Freestyle Heats

    (23:30 - 2:30)

    Men’s 100m Freestyle Final

    Women’s 200m Backstroke Final

    Men’s 50m Breaststroke Semi-Finals

    Women’s 100m Freestyle Semi-Finals

    Men’s 100m Butterfly Semi-Finals

    Women’s 200m Individual Medley Final

    Men’s 50m Freestyle S7 Final

    Women’s 100m Breaststroke SB6 Final

    Men’s 50m Backstroke Final

    Women’s 50m Butterfly Final

    Women’s 100m Breaststroke Semi-Finals

    Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Final

    Badminton - The NEC Hall 5

    (15:30 - 19:30)

    Mixed Team Event Semi-Final

    Boxing - The NEC Hall 4

    (16:30 – 19:30)

    Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Round of 16

    (23:00 - 2:00)

    Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Round of 16

    Squash - University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

    (16:30 - 19:30) 

    Women’s Singles Quarter-final

    Women’s Singles Plate Quarter-final

    Men’s Singles Quarter-final

    Men’s Singles Plate Quarter-final

    (22:30 - 1:30)

    Women’s Singles Quarter-final

    Women’s Singles Plate Quarter-final

    Men’s Singles Quarter-final

    Men’s Singles Plate Quarter-final

    Gymnastics – Artistic, Arena Birmingham

    (17:30 - 21:30) 

    Men’s Floor Exercise Final

    Women’s Vault Final

    Men’s Pommel Horse Final

    Women’s Uneven Bars Final

    Men’s Rings Final

    Cycling - Track and Para Track, Lee Valley VeloPark

    (18:30 - 23:30)

    Women’s 10km Scratch Race Qualification

    Women’s Keirin Round 1

    Men’s 40km Points Race Qualification

    Women’s Keirin Round 1 Repechage

    Men’s 1000m Time Trial Final

    Women’s Keirin Round 2

    Women’s 10km Scratch Race Final

    Women’s Keirin Finals (7-12 & 1-6)

    Men’s 40km Points Race Final

    Badminton, The NEC Hall 5

    (22:00 - 2:00)

    Mixed Team Event Semi-Final

    (Timings are subject to change)

