2022 Commonwealth Games | Day 4, India full schedule, events, fixtures, dates, timings in IST

The much-anticipated Commonwealth Games 2022, in Birmingham, is less than a week away now and is scheduled to begin on July 28, 2022. India has sent 215-member strong contingent for the mega event, and the athletes will be participating in over 16 disciplines over the course of 10 days.

SportsCafe brings to you the detailed India schedule for August 1, the fourth day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The biggest attraction on the day will be the Indian men's hockey team facing hosts England. Apart from that, two medals will be decided in weightlifting. Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls - Victoria Park (13:00 - 19:45) Men’s Triples - Semi-Finals Women’s Fours - Semi-Finals Para Men’s Pairs B6-B8 - Semi-Finals Para Women’s Pairs B6-B8 - Semi-Finals Women’s Singles - Semi-Finals Men’s Triples - Medal Matches Men’s Pairs - Semi-Finals Para Mixed Pairs B2-B3 Sectional Play - Round 2 (21:00 - 0:15) Women’s Singles - Medal Matches Para Mixed Pairs B2-B3 Sectional Play - Round 3 Hockey - University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre (18:30 - 22:00 ) Men’s Group Match England v India Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis - The NEC Hall 3 (14:00 - 19:15) Women’s Team Event Bronze Medal Match Women’s Team Event Gold Medal Match (21:00 - 2:00) Men’s Team Event Semi-Finals Weightlifting - The NEC Hall 1 (14:00 - 16:30) Men’s 81kg Finals (18:30 - 21:00) Women’s 64kg (23:00 - 1:30) Women’s 71kg Judo - Coventry Arena (14:30 - 19:30) Women’s - 48kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage Women’s - 52kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage Women’s - 57kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage Men’s - 60kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage Men’s - 66kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage (21:30 – 00:15) Women’s - 48kg Medal Contests Men’s - 60kg Medal Contests Women’s - 52kg Medal Contests Men’s - 66kg Medal Contests Women’s - 57kg Medal Contests Aquatics - Swimming and Para Swimming, Sandwell Aquatics Centre (15:00 - 17:00) Women’s 200m Backstroke Heats Men’s 50m Breaststroke Heats Women’s 100m Freestyle Heats Men’s 100m Butterfly Heats Women’s 200m Individual Medley Heats Men’s 50m Freestyle S7 Heat Women’s 100m Breaststroke SB6 Heat Women’s 100m Breaststroke Heats Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Heats Women’s 800m Freestyle Heats (23:30 - 2:30) Men’s 100m Freestyle Final Women’s 200m Backstroke Final Men’s 50m Breaststroke Semi-Finals Women’s 100m Freestyle Semi-Finals Men’s 100m Butterfly Semi-Finals Women’s 200m Individual Medley Final Men’s 50m Freestyle S7 Final Women’s 100m Breaststroke SB6 Final Men’s 50m Backstroke Final Women’s 50m Butterfly Final Women’s 100m Breaststroke Semi-Finals Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Final Badminton - The NEC Hall 5 (15:30 - 19:30) Mixed Team Event Semi-Final Boxing - The NEC Hall 4 (16:30 – 19:30) Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Round of 16 (23:00 - 2:00) Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Round of 16 Squash - University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre (16:30 - 19:30) Women’s Singles Quarter-final Women’s Singles Plate Quarter-final Men’s Singles Quarter-final Men’s Singles Plate Quarter-final (22:30 - 1:30) Women’s Singles Quarter-final Women’s Singles Plate Quarter-final Men’s Singles Quarter-final Men’s Singles Plate Quarter-final Gymnastics – Artistic, Arena Birmingham (17:30 - 21:30) Men’s Floor Exercise Final Women’s Vault Final Men’s Pommel Horse Final Women’s Uneven Bars Final Men’s Rings Final Cycling - Track and Para Track, Lee Valley VeloPark (18:30 - 23:30) Women’s 10km Scratch Race Qualification Women’s Keirin Round 1 Men’s 40km Points Race Qualification Women’s Keirin Round 1 Repechage Men’s 1000m Time Trial Final Women’s Keirin Round 2 Women’s 10km Scratch Race Final Women’s Keirin Finals (7-12 & 1-6) Men’s 40km Points Race Final Badminton, The NEC Hall 5 (22:00 - 2:00) Mixed Team Event Semi-Final (Timings are subject to change) Follow us on Facebook here Stay connected with us on Twitter here Like and share our Instagram page here