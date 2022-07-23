2022 Commonwealth Games | Day 4, India full schedule, events, fixtures, dates, timings in IST

Today at 1:05 PM
The much-anticipated Commonwealth Games 2022, in Birmingham, is less than a week away now and is scheduled to begin on July 28, 2022. India has sent 215-member strong contingent for the mega event, and the athletes will be participating in over 16 disciplines over the course of 10 days.
SportsCafe brings to you the detailed India schedule for August 1, the fourth day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The biggest attraction on the day will be the Indian men's hockey team facing hosts England. Apart from that, two medals will be decided in weightlifting.
Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls - Victoria Park
(13:00 - 19:45)
Men’s Triples - Semi-Finals
Women’s Fours - Semi-Finals
Para Men’s Pairs B6-B8 - Semi-Finals
Para Women’s Pairs B6-B8 - Semi-Finals
Women’s Singles - Semi-Finals
Men’s Triples - Medal Matches
Men’s Pairs - Semi-Finals
Para Mixed Pairs B2-B3 Sectional Play - Round 2
(21:00 - 0:15)
Women’s Singles - Medal Matches
Para Mixed Pairs B2-B3 Sectional Play - Round 3
Hockey - University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
(18:30 - 22:00 )
Men’s Group Match
England v India
Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis - The NEC Hall 3
(14:00 - 19:15)
Women’s Team Event Bronze Medal Match
Women’s Team Event Gold Medal Match
(21:00 - 2:00)
Men’s Team Event Semi-Finals
Weightlifting - The NEC Hall 1
(14:00 - 16:30)
Men’s 81kg Finals
(18:30 - 21:00)
Women’s 64kg
(23:00 - 1:30)
Women’s 71kg
Judo - Coventry Arena
(14:30 - 19:30)
Women’s - 48kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage
Women’s - 52kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage
Women’s - 57kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage
Men’s - 60kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage
Men’s - 66kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage
(21:30 – 00:15)
Women’s - 48kg Medal Contests
Men’s - 60kg Medal Contests
Women’s - 52kg Medal Contests
Men’s - 66kg Medal Contests
Women’s - 57kg Medal Contests
Aquatics - Swimming and Para Swimming, Sandwell Aquatics Centre
(15:00 - 17:00)
Women’s 200m Backstroke Heats
Men’s 50m Breaststroke Heats
Women’s 100m Freestyle Heats
Men’s 100m Butterfly Heats
Women’s 200m Individual Medley Heats
Men’s 50m Freestyle S7 Heat
Women’s 100m Breaststroke SB6 Heat
Women’s 100m Breaststroke Heats
Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Heats
Women’s 800m Freestyle Heats
(23:30 - 2:30)
Men’s 100m Freestyle Final
Women’s 200m Backstroke Final
Men’s 50m Breaststroke Semi-Finals
Women’s 100m Freestyle Semi-Finals
Men’s 100m Butterfly Semi-Finals
Women’s 200m Individual Medley Final
Men’s 50m Freestyle S7 Final
Women’s 100m Breaststroke SB6 Final
Men’s 50m Backstroke Final
Women’s 50m Butterfly Final
Women’s 100m Breaststroke Semi-Finals
Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Final
Badminton - The NEC Hall 5
(15:30 - 19:30)
Mixed Team Event Semi-Final
Boxing - The NEC Hall 4
(16:30 – 19:30)
Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Round of 16
(23:00 - 2:00)
Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Round of 16
Squash - University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
(16:30 - 19:30)
Women’s Singles Quarter-final
Women’s Singles Plate Quarter-final
Men’s Singles Quarter-final
Men’s Singles Plate Quarter-final
(22:30 - 1:30)
Women’s Singles Quarter-final
Women’s Singles Plate Quarter-final
Men’s Singles Quarter-final
Men’s Singles Plate Quarter-final
Gymnastics – Artistic, Arena Birmingham
(17:30 - 21:30)
Men’s Floor Exercise Final
Women’s Vault Final
Men’s Pommel Horse Final
Women’s Uneven Bars Final
Men’s Rings Final
Cycling - Track and Para Track, Lee Valley VeloPark
(18:30 - 23:30)
Women’s 10km Scratch Race Qualification
Women’s Keirin Round 1
Men’s 40km Points Race Qualification
Women’s Keirin Round 1 Repechage
Men’s 1000m Time Trial Final
Women’s Keirin Round 2
Women’s 10km Scratch Race Final
Women’s Keirin Finals (7-12 & 1-6)
Men’s 40km Points Race Final
Badminton, The NEC Hall 5
(22:00 - 2:00)
Mixed Team Event Semi-Final
(Timings are subject to change)
