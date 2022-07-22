2022 Commonwealth Games | Member of Indian women's cricket team tests positive for Covid-19

Today at 11:36 AM
In an unfortunate turn of events, a member of the CWG-bound Indian women's cricket team tested positive for Covid-19, before boarding the flight for the tournament. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly confirmed the news on Thursday, after the apex council meeting of the board on Thursday.
The identity of the player is still not disclosed as yet. This is the first time that women's cricket has been included in the Commonwealth Games, starting in Birmingham on July 29. All the matches are supposed to be played at Edgbaston, while the medal matches will take place on August 7.
Meanwhile, a total of eight teams are taking part at the CWG, and have been divided into two groups of four each. India, Australia, Barbados, and Pakistan are in Group A while Sri Lanka, England, New Zealand, and South Africa are in Group B. Team India had shown decent form in the lead-up to the CWG, winning a T20 and ODI series against Sri Lanka.
India women squad for CWG 2022
Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, S. Meghana, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana.
