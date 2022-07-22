2022 Commonwealth Games | Day 3, India full schedule, events, fixtures, dates, timings in IST

sport iconSports

    The much-anticipated Commonwealth Games 2022, in Birmingham, is less than a week away now and is scheduled to begin on July 28, 2022. India has sent 215-member strong contingent for the mega event, and the athletes will be participating in over 16 disciplines over the course of 10 days.

    SportsCafe brings to you the detailed India schedule for July 31, the third day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The biggest attraction on the day will be the Indian women's cricket team facing arch-rivals Pakistan at Edgbaston. Apart from that, the men's hockey team will take on Ghana in their group match. Three medals will be decided in weightlifting, on the day, one in women's, two in men's.

    Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls - Victoria Park

    (13:00 - 18:15)

    Men’s Triples Sectional Play - Round 5

    Women’s Singles Sectional Play - Round 5

    Men’s Pairs Sectional Play - Round 5

    Women’s Fours Sectional Play - Round 5

    (19:30 - 00:45)

    Women’s Fours - Quarter-Finals

    Men’s Triples - Quarter-Finals

    Para Men’s Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 5

    Para Women’s Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 5

    Men’s Pairs - Quarter-Finals

    Women’s Singles - Quarter-Finals

    Para Mixed Pairs B2-B3 Sectional Play - Round 1

    Gymnastics – Artistic, Arena Birmingham

    (13:30 - 16:30)

    Men’s Individual All-Around Final

    (19:00 - 22:00)

    Women’s Individual All-Around Final

    Hockey - University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

    (18:30 - 22:00)

    Men’s Group Match

    India v Ghana

    Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis - The NEC Hall 3

    (14:00 – 19:00)

    Men’s Team Event Quarter-Finals

    (20:30 - 1:30)

    Women’s Team Event Semi-Finals

    Weightlifting - The NEC Hall 1

    (14:00 - 16:30)

    Men’s 67kg

    (18:30 - 21:00) 

    Women’s 59kg

    (23:00 - 1:30) 

    Men’s 73kg

    Cycling - Track and Para Track, Lee Valley VeloPark

    (14:30 - 18:00)

    Men’s Sprint Qualification

    Men’s Tandem B - Sprint Qualification

    Men’s Sprint 1/8 Finals

    Men’s Tandem B - Sprint Semi-Finals

    Men’s Sprint Quarter-Finals

    Men’s 15km Scratch Race Qualification

    Women’s 25km Points Race Qualification

    (19:30 - 23:30)

    Men’s Tandem B Sprint Finals

    Men’s Sprint Semi-Finals

    Women’s Tandem B - 1000m Time Trial Final

    Women’s 25km Points Race Final

    Women’s 500m Time Trial Final

    Men’s Sprint Finals

    Men’s 15km Scratch Race Final

    Aquatics - Swimming and Para Swimming, Sandwell Aquatics Centre

    (15:00 – 17:00)

    Men’s 200m Butterfly Heats

    Women’s 200m Breaststroke Heats

    Men’s 100m Breaststroke SB8 Heat

    Women’s 100m Backstroke S8 Heat

    Men’s 50m Backstroke Heats

    Women’s 50m Butterfly Heats

    Men’s 100m Freestyle Heats

    Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Heats

    (23:30 - 2:30) 

    Women’s 50m Freestyle Final

    Men’s 200m Butterfly Final

    Women’s 200m Breaststroke Final

    Men’s 100m Breaststroke SB8 Final

    Women’s 100m Backstroke S8 Final

    Men’s 50m Backstroke Semi-Finals

    Women’s 50m Butterfly Semi-Finals

    Men’s 100m Freestyle Semi-Finals

    Women’s 100m Backstroke Final

    Men’s 100m Breaststroke Final

    Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Final

    Badminton - The NEC Hall 5

    (15:30 - 19:00) 

    Mixed Team Event Quarter-Final

    (22:00 - 1:30)

    Mixed Team Event Quarter-Final

    Cricket T20 - Edgbaston Stadium

    (15:30 - 19:00)

    Women’s Group A Match: India v Pakistan

    Triathlon and Para Triathlon - Sutton Park

    (15:30 – 20:50)

    Men’s PTVI Final

    Women’s PTVI Final

    Mixed Relay Team Final

    Boxing, The NEC Hall 4

    (16:30 - 19:30)

    Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Round of 16

    (23:00 - 1:30)

    Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Round of 16

    Squash - University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

    (16:30 - 19:30)

    Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 16

    Women’s Singles Plate Classification Round of 32

    Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 16

    Men’s Singles Plate Classification Round of 32

    (22:30 - 1:30)

    Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 16

    Women’s Singles Plate Classification Round of 16

    Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 16

    Men’s Singles Plate Classification Round of 16

    (Timings are subject to change)

