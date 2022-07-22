2022 Commonwealth Games | Day 3, India full schedule, events, fixtures, dates, timings in IST

Today at 12:06 PM
The much-anticipated Commonwealth Games 2022, in Birmingham, is less than a week away now and is scheduled to begin on July 28, 2022. India has sent 215-member strong contingent for the mega event, and the athletes will be participating in over 16 disciplines over the course of 10 days.
SportsCafe brings to you the detailed India schedule for July 31, the third day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The biggest attraction on the day will be the Indian women's cricket team facing arch-rivals Pakistan at Edgbaston. Apart from that, the men's hockey team will take on Ghana in their group match. Three medals will be decided in weightlifting, on the day, one in women's, two in men's.
Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls - Victoria Park
(13:00 - 18:15)
Men’s Triples Sectional Play - Round 5
Women’s Singles Sectional Play - Round 5
Men’s Pairs Sectional Play - Round 5
Women’s Fours Sectional Play - Round 5
(19:30 - 00:45)
Women’s Fours - Quarter-Finals
Men’s Triples - Quarter-Finals
Para Men’s Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 5
Para Women’s Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 5
Men’s Pairs - Quarter-Finals
Women’s Singles - Quarter-Finals
Para Mixed Pairs B2-B3 Sectional Play - Round 1
Gymnastics – Artistic, Arena Birmingham
(13:30 - 16:30)
Men’s Individual All-Around Final
(19:00 - 22:00)
Women’s Individual All-Around Final
Hockey - University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
(18:30 - 22:00)
Men’s Group Match
India v Ghana
Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis - The NEC Hall 3
(14:00 – 19:00)
Men’s Team Event Quarter-Finals
(20:30 - 1:30)
Women’s Team Event Semi-Finals
Weightlifting - The NEC Hall 1
(14:00 - 16:30)
Men’s 67kg
(18:30 - 21:00)
Women’s 59kg
(23:00 - 1:30)
Men’s 73kg
Cycling - Track and Para Track, Lee Valley VeloPark
(14:30 - 18:00)
Men’s Sprint Qualification
Men’s Tandem B - Sprint Qualification
Men’s Sprint 1/8 Finals
Men’s Tandem B - Sprint Semi-Finals
Men’s Sprint Quarter-Finals
Men’s 15km Scratch Race Qualification
Women’s 25km Points Race Qualification
(19:30 - 23:30)
Men’s Tandem B Sprint Finals
Men’s Sprint Semi-Finals
Women’s Tandem B - 1000m Time Trial Final
Women’s 25km Points Race Final
Women’s 500m Time Trial Final
Men’s Sprint Finals
Men’s 15km Scratch Race Final
Aquatics - Swimming and Para Swimming, Sandwell Aquatics Centre
(15:00 – 17:00)
Men’s 200m Butterfly Heats
Women’s 200m Breaststroke Heats
Men’s 100m Breaststroke SB8 Heat
Women’s 100m Backstroke S8 Heat
Men’s 50m Backstroke Heats
Women’s 50m Butterfly Heats
Men’s 100m Freestyle Heats
Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Heats
(23:30 - 2:30)
Women’s 50m Freestyle Final
Men’s 200m Butterfly Final
Women’s 200m Breaststroke Final
Men’s 100m Breaststroke SB8 Final
Women’s 100m Backstroke S8 Final
Men’s 50m Backstroke Semi-Finals
Women’s 50m Butterfly Semi-Finals
Men’s 100m Freestyle Semi-Finals
Women’s 100m Backstroke Final
Men’s 100m Breaststroke Final
Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Final
Badminton - The NEC Hall 5
(15:30 - 19:00)
Mixed Team Event Quarter-Final
(22:00 - 1:30)
Mixed Team Event Quarter-Final
Cricket T20 - Edgbaston Stadium
(15:30 - 19:00)
Women’s Group A Match: India v Pakistan
Triathlon and Para Triathlon - Sutton Park
(15:30 – 20:50)
Men’s PTVI Final
Women’s PTVI Final
Mixed Relay Team Final
Boxing, The NEC Hall 4
(16:30 - 19:30)
Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Round of 16
(23:00 - 1:30)
Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Round of 16
Squash - University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
(16:30 - 19:30)
Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 16
Women’s Singles Plate Classification Round of 32
Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 16
Men’s Singles Plate Classification Round of 32
(22:30 - 1:30)
Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 16
Women’s Singles Plate Classification Round of 16
Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 16
Men’s Singles Plate Classification Round of 16
(Timings are subject to change)
