2022 Commonwealth Games | Day 2, India full schedule, events, fixtures, dates, timings in IST

SportsCafe brings to you, the detailed India schedule for July 30, the second day of the competition. The biggest attraction on the day will be the Indian women's hockey team taking on Wales. Apart from that, four medals will be decided in weightlifting, on the day. India's Sanket Sargar and Gururaja Poojary will be seen in the men's events, while Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Mirabai Chanu will be in action in the women's 49kg category.