    2022 Commonwealth Games | Day 2, India full schedule, events, fixtures, dates, timings in IST

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:13 PM

    The much-anticipated Commonwealth Games 2022, in Birmingham, is just a week away now and is scheduled to begin on July 28, 2022. India has sent 215-member strong contingent for the mega event, and the athletes will be participating in over 16 disciplines over the course of 10 days.

    SportsCafe brings to you, the detailed India schedule for July 30, the second day of the competition. The biggest attraction on the day will be the Indian women's hockey team taking on Wales. Apart from that, four medals will be decided in weightlifting, on the day. India's Sanket Sargar and Gururaja Poojary will be seen in the men's events, while Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Mirabai Chanu will be in action in the women's 49kg category.

    Aquatics - Swimming and Para Swimming, Sandwell Aquatics Centre

    (15:00 - 17:00)

    Men's 200m Freestyle Heats

    Women's 50m Freestyle Heats

    Men's 50m Freestyle S13 Heat

    Women's 50m Freestyle S13 Heat

    Men's 100m Breaststroke Heats

    Women's 100m Backstroke Heats

    Men's 400m Individual Medley Heats

    Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Heats

    Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Heats

    Men's 200m Breaststroke Heats

    Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay Heats

    (23:30 - 2:30)

    Women's 50m Breaststroke Final

    Men's 200m Freestyle Final

    Women's 50m Freestyle Semi-Finals

    Men's 50m Freestyle S13 Final

    Women's 50m Freestyle S13 Final

    Men's 100m Breaststroke Semi-Finals

    Women's 100m Backstroke Semi-Finals

    Men's 400m Individual Medley Final

    Women's 100m Butterfly Final

    Men's 100m Backstroke Final

    Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final

    Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final

    Athletics - Marathon, Smithfield

    (11:30 - 18:00) 

    Men’s Marathon T53/54 Final

    Women’s Marathon T53/54 Final

    Men’s Marathon Final

    Women’s Marathon Final

    Badminton, The NEC Hall 5

    (13:30 - 17:00)

    Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 2

    India v Sri Lanka

    Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 3

    India v Australia

    Boxing, The NEC Hall 4

    (16:30 - 19:30)

    Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Rounds of 16 & 32

    Cycling - Track and Para Track, Lee Valley VeloPark

    (14:30 - 18:45)

    Women's Sprint Qualification

    Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualification

    Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals

    Women's Sprint Quarter-Finals

    Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Qualification

    (20:30 - 23:30)

    Men's Keirin Round 1

    Women's Sprint Semi-Finals

    Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit Finals

    Men's Keirin Round 1 Repechage

    Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Finals

    Men's Keirin Round 2

    Women's Sprint Finals

    Men's Keirin Finals (7-12 & 1-6)

    Gymnastics - Artistic, Arena Birmingham

    (13:30 - 18:30)

    Women's Team Final & Individual Qualification - Subdivision 1

    Women's Team Final & Individual Qualification - Subdivision 2

    (21:00 - 2:30)

    Women's Team Final & Individual Qualification - Subdivision 3

    Women's Team Final & Individual Qualification - Subdivision 4

    Hockey - University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

    (23:30 - 3:00)

    Women's Group Match

    India v Wales

    Squash - University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

    (16:30 - 19:00)

    Women's Singles Preliminary Round of 32

    Men's Singles Preliminary Round of 32

    (22:30 - 1:00)

    Women's Singles Preliminary Round of 32

    Men's Singles Preliminary Round of 32

    Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis - The NEC Hall 3

    (14:00 - 19:00)

    Women's Team Event Qualifying Round 3

    Men's Team Event Qualifying Round 3

    (20:30 - 1:30)

    Women's Team Event Quarter-Finals

    Weightlifting - The NEC Hall 1

    (13:30 - 18:15)

    Men’s 55kg Final

    Men’s 61kg Final

    (20:00 - 22:15)

    Women’s 49kg

    (00:30 - 2:45)

    Women’s 55kg

    (Timings are subject to change)

