2022 Commonwealth Games | Day 2, India full schedule, events, fixtures, dates, timings in IST

The much-anticipated Commonwealth Games 2022, in Birmingham, is just a week away now and is scheduled to begin on July 28, 2022. India has sent 215-member strong contingent for the mega event, and the athletes will be participating in over 16 disciplines over the course of 10 days.
SportsCafe brings to you, the detailed India schedule for July 30, the second day of the competition. The biggest attraction on the day will be the Indian women's hockey team taking on Wales. Apart from that, four medals will be decided in weightlifting, on the day. India's Sanket Sargar and Gururaja Poojary will be seen in the men's events, while Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Mirabai Chanu will be in action in the women's 49kg category.
Aquatics - Swimming and Para Swimming, Sandwell Aquatics Centre
(15:00 - 17:00)
Men's 200m Freestyle Heats
Women's 50m Freestyle Heats
Men's 50m Freestyle S13 Heat
Women's 50m Freestyle S13 Heat
Men's 100m Breaststroke Heats
Women's 100m Backstroke Heats
Men's 400m Individual Medley Heats
Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Heats
Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Heats
Men's 200m Breaststroke Heats
Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay Heats
(23:30 - 2:30)
Women's 50m Breaststroke Final
Men's 200m Freestyle Final
Women's 50m Freestyle Semi-Finals
Men's 50m Freestyle S13 Final
Women's 50m Freestyle S13 Final
Men's 100m Breaststroke Semi-Finals
Women's 100m Backstroke Semi-Finals
Men's 400m Individual Medley Final
Women's 100m Butterfly Final
Men's 100m Backstroke Final
Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final
Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final
Athletics - Marathon, Smithfield
(11:30 - 18:00)
Men’s Marathon T53/54 Final
Women’s Marathon T53/54 Final
Men’s Marathon Final
Women’s Marathon Final
Badminton, The NEC Hall 5
(13:30 - 17:00)
Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 2
India v Sri Lanka
Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 3
India v Australia
Boxing, The NEC Hall 4
(16:30 - 19:30)
Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Rounds of 16 & 32
Cycling - Track and Para Track, Lee Valley VeloPark
(14:30 - 18:45)
Women's Sprint Qualification
Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualification
Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals
Women's Sprint Quarter-Finals
Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Qualification
(20:30 - 23:30)
Men's Keirin Round 1
Women's Sprint Semi-Finals
Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit Finals
Men's Keirin Round 1 Repechage
Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Finals
Men's Keirin Round 2
Women's Sprint Finals
Men's Keirin Finals (7-12 & 1-6)
Gymnastics - Artistic, Arena Birmingham
(13:30 - 18:30)
Women's Team Final & Individual Qualification - Subdivision 1
Women's Team Final & Individual Qualification - Subdivision 2
(21:00 - 2:30)
Women's Team Final & Individual Qualification - Subdivision 3
Women's Team Final & Individual Qualification - Subdivision 4
Hockey - University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
(23:30 - 3:00)
Women's Group Match
India v Wales
Squash - University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
(16:30 - 19:00)
Women's Singles Preliminary Round of 32
Men's Singles Preliminary Round of 32
(22:30 - 1:00)
Women's Singles Preliminary Round of 32
Men's Singles Preliminary Round of 32
Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis - The NEC Hall 3
(14:00 - 19:00)
Women's Team Event Qualifying Round 3
Men's Team Event Qualifying Round 3
(20:30 - 1:30)
Women's Team Event Quarter-Finals
Weightlifting - The NEC Hall 1
(13:30 - 18:15)
Men’s 55kg Final
Men’s 61kg Final
(20:00 - 22:15)
Women’s 49kg
(00:30 - 2:45)
Women’s 55kg
(Timings are subject to change)
