2022 Commonwealth Games | Day 1, India full schedule, events, fixtures, dates, timings in IST

The much-anticipated Commonwealth Games 2022, in Birmingham, is just a week away now and is scheduled to begin on July 28, 2022. India has sent 215-member strong contingent for the mega event, and the athletes will be participating in over 16 disciplines over the course of 10 days.
SportsCafe brings to you, the detailed India schedule for July 29, the first day of the competition. The biggest attraction on the day will be the Indian women's cricket team taking on Australia in a Group A match at Edgbaston. Apart from that, the mixed badminton team will play their first tie against Pakistan at the NEC Hall.
Detailed Schedule
JULY 29
Aquatics - Swimming and Para Swimming, Sandwell Aquatics Centre
(15:00 - 17:00)
Men’s 400m Freestyle Heats
Women’s 400m Individual Medley Heats
Women’s 200m Freestyle Heats
Men’s 100m Backstroke S9 Heat
Women’s 100m Freestyle S9 Heat
Men’s 50m Butterfly Heats
Women’s 50m Breaststroke Heats
Men’s 100m Backstroke Heats
Women’s 100m Butterfly Heats
Men’s 200m Breaststroke Heats
Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay Heats
(23:30 - 2:30)
Women’s 400m Individual Medley Final
Women’s 200m Freestyle Final
Men’s 400m Freestyle Final
Men’s 100m Backstroke S9 Final
Women’s 100m Freestyle S9 Final
Men’s 50m Butterfly Semi-Finals
Women’s 50m Breaststroke Semi-Finals
Men’s 100m Backstroke Semi-Final
Women’s 100m Butterfly Semi-Final
Men’s 200m Breaststroke Final
Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final
Badminton, The NEC Hall 5
(13:30 - 17:00)
Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 1
Scotland v Maldives
India v Pakistan
Canada v Uganda
Australia v Sri Lanka
Boxing, The NEC Hall 4
(16:30 - 19:30)
Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Round of 32
(23:00 - 1:30)
Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Round of 32
Cricket T20, Edgbaston Stadium
(15:30 - 19:00)
Women’s Group A Match: Australia v India
Cycling - Track and Para Track, Lee Valley VeloPark
(14:30 - 17:30)
Women’s Tandem B - Sprint Qualification
Women’s 4000m Team Pursuit Qualification
Men’s 4000m Team Pursuit Qualification
Women’s Team Sprint Qualification
Women’s Tandem B - Sprint Semi-Finals
Men’s Team Sprint Qualification
(20:30 - 23:00)
Women’s Tandem B - Sprint Finals
Men’s Tandem B - 1000m Time Trial
Women’s 4000m Team Pursuit Finals
Men’s 4000m Team Pursuit Finals
Women’s Team Sprint Finals
Men’s Team Sprint Finals
Gymnastics - Artistic, Arena Birmingham
(13:30 - 19:00)
Men’s Team Final & Individual Qualification - Subdivision 1
Men’s Team Final & Individual Qualification - Subdivision 2
(21:30 - 1:00)
Men’s Team Final & Individual Qualification - Subdivision 3
Hockey - University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
(18:30 - 22:00)
Women’s Group Match
India v Ghana
Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls, Victoria Park
(13:00 - 18:15)
Women’s Singles Sectional Play - Round 1
Para Men’s Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 1
Men’s Triples Sectional Play - Round 1
Women’s Singles Sectional Play - Round 2
Para Women’s Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 1
Men’s Triples Sectional Play - Round 2
(19:30 - 0:45)
Men’s Pairs Sectional Play - Round 1
Para Men’s Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 2
Women’s Fours Sectional Play - Round 1
Men’s Pairs Sectional Play - Round 2
Para Women’s Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 2
Women’s Fours Sectional Play - Round 2
Squash - University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
(16:30 - 19:45)
Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64
Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64
(22:30 - 1:00)
Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64
Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis, The NEC Hall 3
(14:00 - 19:00)
Women’s Team Event Qualifying Round 1
Men’s Team Event Qualifying Round 1
(20:30 - 1:30)
Women’s Team Event Qualifying Round 2
Men’s Team Event Qualifying Round 2
Triathlon and Para Triathlon, Sutton Park
(15:30 - 20:30)
Men’s Individual (Sprint Distance) Final
Women’s Individual (Sprint Distance) Final
(Timings are subject to change)
