    2022 Commonwealth Games | Day 1, India full schedule, events, fixtures, dates, timings in IST

    2022 Commonwealth Games | Day 1, India full schedule, events, fixtures, dates, timings in IST

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:01 PM

    The much-anticipated Commonwealth Games 2022, in Birmingham, is just a week away now and is scheduled to begin on July 28, 2022. India has sent 215-member strong contingent for the mega event, and the athletes will be participating in over 16 disciplines over the course of 10 days.

    SportsCafe brings to you, the detailed India schedule for July 29, the first day of the competition. The biggest attraction on the day will be the Indian women's cricket team taking on Australia in a Group A match at Edgbaston. Apart from that, the mixed badminton team will play their first tie against Pakistan at the NEC Hall. 

    Detailed Schedule

    JULY 29

    Aquatics - Swimming and Para Swimming, Sandwell Aquatics Centre

    (15:00 - 17:00)

    Men’s 400m Freestyle Heats

    Women’s 400m Individual Medley Heats

    Women’s 200m Freestyle Heats

    Men’s 100m Backstroke S9 Heat

    Women’s 100m Freestyle S9 Heat

    Men’s 50m Butterfly Heats

    Women’s 50m Breaststroke Heats

    Men’s 100m Backstroke Heats

    Women’s 100m Butterfly Heats

    Men’s 200m Breaststroke Heats

    Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay Heats

    (23:30 - 2:30)

    Women’s 400m Individual Medley Final

    Women’s 200m Freestyle Final

    Men’s 400m Freestyle Final

    Men’s 100m Backstroke S9 Final

    Women’s 100m Freestyle S9 Final

    Men’s 50m Butterfly Semi-Finals

    Women’s 50m Breaststroke Semi-Finals

    Men’s 100m Backstroke Semi-Final

    Women’s 100m Butterfly Semi-Final

    Men’s 200m Breaststroke Final

    Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final

    Badminton, The NEC Hall 5

    (13:30 - 17:00)

    Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 1

    Scotland v Maldives

    India v Pakistan

    Canada v Uganda

    Australia v Sri Lanka

    Boxing, The NEC Hall 4

    (16:30 - 19:30)

    Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Round of 32

    (23:00 - 1:30)

    Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Round of 32

    Cricket T20, Edgbaston Stadium

    (15:30 - 19:00)

    Women’s Group A Match: Australia v India

    Cycling - Track and Para Track, Lee Valley VeloPark

    (14:30 - 17:30)

    Women’s Tandem B - Sprint Qualification

    Women’s 4000m Team Pursuit Qualification

    Men’s 4000m Team Pursuit Qualification

    Women’s Team Sprint Qualification

    Women’s Tandem B - Sprint Semi-Finals

    Men’s Team Sprint Qualification

    (20:30 - 23:00)

    Women’s Tandem B - Sprint Finals

    Men’s Tandem B - 1000m Time Trial

    Women’s 4000m Team Pursuit Finals

    Men’s 4000m Team Pursuit Finals

    Women’s Team Sprint Finals

    Men’s Team Sprint Finals

    Gymnastics - Artistic, Arena Birmingham

    (13:30 - 19:00)

    Men’s Team Final & Individual Qualification - Subdivision 1

    Men’s Team Final & Individual Qualification - Subdivision 2

    (21:30 - 1:00)

    Men’s Team Final & Individual Qualification - Subdivision 3

    Hockey - University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

    (18:30 - 22:00)

    Women’s Group Match

    India v Ghana

    Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls, Victoria Park

    (13:00 - 18:15)

    Women’s Singles Sectional Play - Round 1

    Para Men’s Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 1

    Men’s Triples Sectional Play - Round 1

    Women’s Singles Sectional Play - Round 2

    Para Women’s Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 1

    Men’s Triples Sectional Play - Round 2

    (19:30 - 0:45)

    Men’s Pairs Sectional Play - Round 1

    Para Men’s Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 2

    Women’s Fours Sectional Play - Round 1

    Men’s Pairs Sectional Play - Round 2

    Para Women’s Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 2

    Women’s Fours Sectional Play - Round 2

    Squash - University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

    (16:30 - 19:45)

    Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64

    Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64

    (22:30 - 1:00)

    Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64

    Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis, The NEC Hall 3

    (14:00 - 19:00)

    Women’s Team Event Qualifying Round 1

    Men’s Team Event Qualifying Round 1

    (20:30 - 1:30)

    Women’s Team Event Qualifying Round 2

    Men’s Team Event Qualifying Round 2

    Triathlon and Para Triathlon, Sutton Park

    (15:30 - 20:30)

    Men’s Individual (Sprint Distance) Final

    Women’s Individual (Sprint Distance) Final

    (Timings are subject to change)

