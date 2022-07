2022 Commonwealth Games | Live Streaming & Broadcast Details - when and where to watch in India

India is a force to reckon with at the CWG, and this time too, the contingent will be hoping for a top-3 finish in the medals table. So far, the 2010 Delhi Games proved to be the most successful for the Indian team, as they finished second in the medals table, with a whopping 101 medals, including 38 golds. In the last edition at Gold Coast, India finished third with 66 medals.