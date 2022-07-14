India's Shruti Kotwal to compete in ice speed skating competitions in the US

Today at 12:19 PM
Shruti Kotwal, an Indian ice speed skater who just traveled to the USA for training, will compete for her nation in forthcoming international ice speed skating contests there. One of the nation's top ice speed skaters, Shruti, is getting ready to take part in America Cup and Dessert Classic.
“After taking a short break and spending time with my family in India, I feel motivated and I am confident of making the Indian ice speed skaters proud this season," she added.
“I am extremely thrilled to be representing India internationally and looking forward to performing to my best. As soon as the winter begins, there is a slate of competitions that are lined up in the future as well," Kotwal said in a media release. The 30-year-old believes ice speed skating has a promising future and is gradually gaining momentum in India.
“Ice speed skating is slowly gaining popularity in India and I see more and more young kids getting into this beautiful sport. In colder countries, ice speed skating is widely popular among the youth. I foresee a very bright future for India in ice speed skating and we can give many more speed skaters to the world if we are able to get the right kind of support and infrastructure required to compete," she said.
Shruti began her career on roller skates at the age of seven. Since then, she has set several national records for the nation and won medals at the just-completed AmCup Champions. She practices abroad for most of the months to access the top-notch facilities needed to perform at her very best during international contests.
