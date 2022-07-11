Umesh Yadav signs with Middlesex for County Championship and Royal London Cup

Middlesex Cricket Club have announced Umesh Yadav as their new signing replacing Shaheen Afridi as an overseas player. The club has signed the Indian pacer for County Championship and Royal London Cup for the ongoing season and it will bolster their bowling unit with the quality he will bring.

County Championship and Royal London Cup are the two tournaments that are being played in England cricket recently. Middlesex Cricket club have signed Umesh Yadav as their overseas player for both tournaments. The Indian pacer will replace Shaheen Afridi as he had earlier returned home in order to spend time with his family and for national commitments.

Head of Men's performance cricket at Middlesex, Alan Coleman also expressed his joy over the recruitment of bowler.

"It was always our intention to have an overseas international bowler with us throughout the duration of the season, and since Shaheen returned to Pakistan prior to the start of our Blast campaign we've been looking for the right player to replace him," said Alan Coleman, Head of Men's Performance Cricket at Middlesex.

"Yadav is that man. He comes to us with a wealth of experience, he is a proven world-class performer, and can not only make a huge difference himself for the remainder of our Championship campaign and to our prospects in the Royal London Cup but will also be a fantastic role model for our younger bowlers to work alongside.” Coleman stated.

The signing will strengthen the team’s bowling unit and the team will surely look forward to winning the title this season.