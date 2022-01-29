Rohit Sharma is probably the best batsman in world cricket, says Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh has stated that India white-ball captain Rohit Sharma is probably the best batsman in world cricket, and he makes batting look very easy. The former Indian off-spinner further added that Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are equally good, but when Rohit plays, he is on a different level.

Team India announced their ODI and T20I squad for the upcoming home series against West Indies. The white-ball series between India and West Indies begins with the first ODI on February 6 in Ahmedabad. Rohit Sharma, who is yet to begin his ODI captaincy stint is fit and will lead the Men in Blue against West Indies in the 50-over matches and T20Is against the Keiron Pollard-led side.

Rohit missed the South Africa tour due to a hamstring injury, and KL Rahul captained Team India in the three-match series against the Proteas in the rainbow nation, which the Men in Blue lost by 3-0. However, Rohit, who started his T20I captaincy with a series victory against New Zealand, will look forward to repeating the winning momentum against West Indies in the upcoming home series.

With an experience of 43 Tests, 227 ODIs and 119 T20Is, Rohit is the only player to register three ODI double hundreds in the game of cricket. The Indian white-ball captain also has scored four centuries in the shortest format of the game. Rohit has been a terrific captain for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the franchise lifted the coveted trophy five times under the leadership of the opening batsman.

“Favourite batsman: Rohit Sharma. Whether T20, one-day cricket, Test cricket, when Rohit is batting, he is unbelievable. He has got so much of time, he makes batting look very, very easy,” Harbhajan told Sports Today.

“I think Rohit is probably the best batsman in world cricket, with all due respect to others like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. They are equally good as well but when Rohit plays, he is a different level altogether. So Rohit is my favourite batsman,” he further added.

Speaking on bowlers, Harbhajan stated India's Jasprit Bumrah is a top-class pacer in all three formats of the game.

“Coming to bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah I think is a class apart. Whether we talk about T20s, one-dayers or Test cricket, Bumrah is a top-class bowler," said Harbhajan.