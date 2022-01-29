Ben Cooper announces retirement from international cricket

Today at 5:05 PM
Netherlands batsman Ben Cooper on Saturday, January 29 announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 29. The left-hand batsman took the decision after featuring in 70 international matches for Netherlands, since making his debut back in 2013 against Canada in an ODI match.
In ODIs, Ben Cooper has featured in 13 matches and scored 187 runs with an average of 18.7 and a strike rate of 90.4. Cooper made his debut for Netherlands against Canada in an ODI match back in August 2013. Following this, the left-handed batsman made his debut in a T20I fixture Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in November 2013.
The 29-year-old has also decided to quit domestic cricket in Netherlands. Cooper holds the record for being the only player in the history of Netherlands domestic cricket to score a double century. He along with his brother Tom Cooper used to play for the VRA Amsterdam club since 2013.
Thanks to everyone who’s supported me throughout my journey with @KNCBcricket it’s been unreal but it’s time for me to move on in to the next stage of my life. pic.twitter.com/aBS8FPHmwC— Ben N Cooper (@bencooper_32) January 29, 2022
