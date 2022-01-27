Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 | UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan preview, when and where to watch and starting 7s

Team UP Yoddha will be up against Puneri Paltan tonight and are still in the race to make it to the playoffs. Yoddha is sitting in the seventh spot while Paltan are at the 10th spot; this means that there is a lot to play for both teams, and a win will improve their chances of making next round.

U.P. Yoddha’s five-game unbeaten streak came to a screeching halt after their narrow defeat against the Haryana Steelers in their previous outing. Despite the loss, there were plenty of positives for U.P. In Surender Gill’s absence, Shrikant Jadhav stepped up and scored a Super 10 to ensure his team had the chance to win the game till the last raid of the contest.

Young Shubham Kumar had a terrific outing and finished the game with four tackle points in a rather rough night for U.P.’s defence. Pardeep Narwal also had a quiet outing and could only score six points. He’ll be itching to get on the mat and deliver a big performance to help his side climb to second on the points table.

After looking down and out for a large portion of the season, the Puneri Paltan have risen from their ashes and have given themselves a terrific chance of making it to the playoffs. They have two games on the trot and could find themselves just five points behind third-placed Haryana Steelers with a win on Thursday.

The key to their resurgence has been the form of young raiding duo Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat. The latter has scored a Super 10 in each of his last two matches, and a third on the trot would go a long way in helping Pune get within striking distance of a playoff spot.

When and Where to Watch

Catch all the LIVE action from the Pro Kabaddi Season 8 on the Star Sports Network and LIVE streaming on Disney+Hotstar. You can also follow the latest updates and scores on SportsCafe blog.

Starting 7s

UP Yoddha: Ankit, Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Shubham Kumar

Puneri Paltan: Nitin Tomar, Mohit Goyat, Abinesh Nadarajan, Karamvir, Sombir, Aslam Inamdar, Sanket Sawant