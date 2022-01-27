IPL 2022 | Hardik Pandya is a bit like Virat Kohli, says Brad Hogg on Indian all rounder's captaincy role

After the Ahmedabad team chose Hardik Pandya as their captain for the upcoming IPL season, Brad Hogg has said that the Indian all-rounder can be a very good captain as he is similar to Virat Kohli. He further added that Pandya and Ashish Nehra are personalities that are excitable over at Ahmedabad.

IPL 2022 will be an exciting season with a 10-team tournament and a mega auction ahead of the 15th edition of the cash-rich league. Ahmedabad franchise and Lucknow Super Giants are the two new additions, and the teams will start their journey in IPL from the upcoming season.

Hardik Pandya is one of the most talked-about cricketers in Indian cricket and he has been one of the brilliant performers in IPL. The Indian all-rounder who is currently undergoing rehabilitation due to an injury, was picked by the Ahmedabad franchise for INR 15 crore, and the team named Hardik as their captain for IPL 2022.

Few cricketing experts and fans were surprised at the decision by the franchise, however, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg felt that Hardik Pandya can be a very good captain. Brad Hogg reckoned that there are similarities between Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli's attitude as both look to dominate when they take the field.

"Hardik Pandya could be a very good captain because he is a bit like Kohli. He wants to go out there and dominate. He's got a body language that says, 'I'm here to beat you," Hogg said on his Youtube Channel

The Ahmedabad franchise have also roped in former Indian speedster Ashish Nehra as their head coach. Nehra has previously worked as bowling coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2018 and 2019.

Hogg said that he is excited to see Pandya and Nehra team up in the IPL, but the Australian also stated that the former Indian pacer should let go of his habit of speaking to the bowlers from the sidelines, which he used to do during his stint with Royal Challengers Banglore.

“Hardik Pandya and Ashish Nehra are personalities that are excitable over at Ahmedabad. When they've got a team together, they have to understand there are different personalities as well. Don't go about giving 100 advice to a bowler at the top of the mark," Hogg said.

"Trust the players. When Nehra was the assistant coach at RCB, he was always on the edge of the rope giving advice, I did not like what I saw there. He does.

"I think they'll do a good job. Both are rather inexperienced in their roles, which could be an issue for Ahmedabad. Pandya captaining under Flower and Rahul under Nehra would have been a balance of experience over there," he added.