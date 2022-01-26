Asian Handball Championship | India lose classification match to Jordan 30-35

Yesterday at 4:57 PM
India lost yet another game at the ongoing Asian Handball Championship 2022 in Dammam, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, this time 30-35 against Jordan. The Indian men's handball team was unable to win any of their main round matches, having previously lost to the UAE, Vietnam, Iran and Australia.
In their final Group III match of the main round at the Asian handball championship 2022 in Dammam, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, India lost 35-30 against Jordan. The Indian men's handball team was unable to win any of their main round matches, having previously lost to the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, Iran and Australia.
After finishing last in Group B in the preliminary round, the Indian team was assigned to Group III in the main tournament. Teams from Groups III and IV competed for the ninth spot.
India will face Australia in the 15th place play-off on Friday after failing to win in the main round. The team was placed on the back foot early against Jordan and trailed for the duration of the game.
The Indian handball team, who led 17-13 at the halftime, dropped to a five-point disadvantage in the second half, which they maintained till the finish of the game.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.