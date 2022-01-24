Asian Handball Championship | India continue losing streak, go down 33-38 to Vietnam

Last Monday at 5:31 PM
The Indian handball team suffered yet another defeat at the ongoing Asian Handball Championship 2022 in Saudi Arabia. This time in the classification encounter versus Vietnam, India lost 38-33 in a closely contested match; now the team will be playing against Jordan for the last place.
On Saturday, India was defeated by Vietnam 38-33 in Group III of the main round of the Asian handball championship 2022 in Al Qatif, Saudi Arabia. The men's Indian handball team had previously lost to Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Australia in the preliminary round, finishing last in Group B.
As a result, they were assigned to Group III of the main round. Group III and IV champions will compete in the ninth-place playoff, second-placed teams in the eleventh-place playoff, and so on.
In the opening match of the main round, India lost to UAE, 31-21. On top of that India had also lost to Vietnam which certainly means they will no longer be able to finish first in the group.
The Indian handball team was always on the back foot and never threatened to outscore Vietnam at any stage throughout the game. India is now in last place in Group III and will face Jordan on Tuesday.
