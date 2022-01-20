IND vs SA | Jasprit Bumrah has sublime skills in all formats of the game, says Alland Donald

Former South Africa pacer Alland Donald has stated Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah has sublime skills in all formats of the game. Donald further added that Bumrah has got a magnificent wrist position when he releases the ball, and no bowler at present does it with perfection in the game of cricket.

India suffered a harrowing 2-1 defeat in the three-match Test series against South Africa, and lost the first ODI match on Wednesday by 31 runs. The Indian pace bowlers, who were expected to display their fierce bowling, failed to dominate the South Africa batsman in the second innings of both Tests in Johannesburg and Cape Town, which India lost.

However, Jasprit Bumrah bowled a brilliant spell in the first innings of the Cape Town Test and troubled the opposition batsman. Bumrah scalped 12 wickets overall in the three-match red-ball series against the Proteas, and his best figures came from the third and final Test in Cape Town. The Indian speedster scalped five wickets in the first innings, and ended with six scalps from the match. Bumrah also scalped two wickets in the first ODI against South Africa on Wednesday in Paarl.

Meanwhile, Allan Donald heaped praise on Bumrah saying that the Indian speedster is the best bowler at present across all formats. The former South Africa pacer further added that Bumrah has got a magnificent wrist position, and no bowler at present does it with perfection.

"Two blokes who I would keep at the top across all formats are (Kagiso) Rabada and Bumrah. But the one who would stand out in terms of all formats is Bumrah. His adaptability to all formats is just crazy and everyone talks about him. He has sublime skills in all formats of the game," Donald told Telegraph.

"I was watching him bowl the other day. Especially how he delivers the ball after a stuttering run-up and releases the ball is simply crazy. He has got a magnificent wrist turn-over that no one else has presently in the game. It just can't go wrong for him," he said.

Bumrah made his Test debut on January 5, 2018, in Cape Town, and scalped four wickets in his maiden appearance. The Indian pacer finished the Test series with 14 wickets, which included a five-wicket haul in Johannesburg. At present, Bumrah has 113 wickets from 27 Test matches.

Donald lauded Bumrah's ability to bowl yorkers at any time in all formats. The South Africa legendary cricketer further added that he would have Bumrah always in his team across all formats.

"His ability to bowl yorkers any time in all formats also stands out. He also knows when to bowl that yorker in Test cricket. He's an absolute gun for me in all formats. I don't think I've seen such steel in a young fast bowler. When he first came on to the scene, I thought, 'Wow! This guy has got real pace'. And now, he's one guy whom I would always have in my team across formats," Donald further added.