All Indian fencers were eliminated from the women's individual sabre Fencing World Cup 2022, which began on Friday in Tbilisi, Georgia, including Tokyo Olympian Bhavani Devi. She was the only Indian woman to progress to the round of 64 in the competition, while the others bowed out earlier.

Bhavani Devi, who is ranked 55 in the world, had a hard-fought 15-8 loss in the round of 64 after getting a bye in the round of 128. In the group stage, the Indian fencer won four bouts, lost one, and had one match abandoned. Meanwhile, Anitha Karunakaran and Josna Christy Jose, both Indians, were eliminated in the round of 128. Dariya Drozd of the Russian Fencing Federation defeated Anitha Karunakaran 15-3, while Josna Christy Jose was defeated by Araceli Navarro of Spain,15-3. India's campaign at the individual Fencing World Cup 2022 in Tbilisi came to an end because of the results. On January 17, both the men's and women's Team World Cups will begin at the same location. Bhavani Deni is also likely to compete in the next women's World Cup on January 28-29 in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, followed by two more World Cups in Greece (March 4–5) and Belgium (March 5–6). (March 18 to 19). She if often credited for popularising the sport in the country.