IND vs SA | Virat Kohli needs to leave lot more balls outside the off-stump, opines Gautam Gambhir

However, the form of Virat Kohli has been an issue of concern for the team, and the Indian Test captain yet again failed to convert his good start to a big score. Also, Kohli is consistently getting out chasing deliveries wide outside off stump in his recent outings in the longest format of the game. Kohli's similar dismissals in the first Test against South Africa opened doors for fuming debates among fans and experts amid his century drought in international cricket.