IND vs SA | Virat Kohli needs to leave lot more balls outside the off-stump, opines Gautam Gambhir

After Virat Kohli failed to convert good starts in the Centurion Test, Gautam Gambhir has said that the right-hand batsman needs to leave a lot more balls outside the off-stump. Kohli scored 35 and 18 in the Centurion Test and was dismissed chasing deliveries wide outside off stump in both innings.
India handed a resounding 113-run defeat to South Africa in the Boxing Day Test in Centurion, and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. A brilliant batting performance from KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal in the first innings and the fierce pace bowling unit played a key role in Team India's historic victory in Centurion.
However, the form of Virat Kohli has been an issue of concern for the team, and the Indian Test captain yet again failed to convert his good start to a big score. Also, Kohli is consistently getting out chasing deliveries wide outside off stump in his recent outings in the longest format of the game. Kohli's similar dismissals in the first Test against South Africa opened doors for fuming debates among fans and experts amid his century drought in international cricket.
Reflecting on Kohli's dismissals, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has said that the criticism creates unnecessary chaos. Gambhir further added that the India Test captain needs to leave a lot more balls outside the off-stump and buy time.
“A lot is being said about Virat Kohli's dismissals in the first Test match. I think some of it is unfounded and creates unnecessary chaos. Kohli has been exceptional in his run-making for India, he just needs to leave lot more balls outside the off-stump and buy time,” he wrote in his column for Times of India.
The second Test of the three-match series began on Monday, December 3 in Johannesburg. KL Rahul is leading Team India in the absence of Virat Kohli, who sustained an upper back spasm ahead of the match. Kohli is expected to recover ahead of the third Test in Cape Town.
