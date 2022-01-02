National Weightlifting Championship postponed due to Covid-19; now to start from March 20

Today at 6:13 PM
The National Weightlifting Championship 2022 has been postponed to March 20, as per a report in Sportstar, due to the rising cases of Covid-19. The championship was scheduled from January 8-16 at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
The championship would have seen the seniors, juniors, and sub-junior categories, but now, it is not clear if all the competitions can be held simultaneously when the competition gets underway eventually in March.
This also means that the fans will have to wait to see Olympics silver medalist Mirabai Chanu in action, who was all set to participate in the nationals. Olympics was also the last event where she competed in the women's 49kg competition.
Youth Olympics gold-medallist Jeremy Lalrinnunga (men’s 67kg), S Bindyarani Devi (women’s 55kg) and junior world silver-medallist Achinta Sheuli (men’s 73kg), were some of the top lifters who were scheduled to take part in the competition.
