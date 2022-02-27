IND vs SL 2022 | We want to keep moving forward filling whatever gaps we have, says Rohit Sharma

India captain Rohit Sharma has said that the team wants to take care of the weak areas in team composition while moving forward after winning three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka inflicting a clean sweep. India won third and final T20I by six wickets courtesy of a half-century by Shreyas Iyer.

India won the third and final T20I of the series against Sri Lanka completing a whitewash over visitors. The team outplayed Sri Lanka throughout the series and won the series with ease. India were facing the issues in the middle-order due to lack of an aggressive approach. But Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer performed brilliantly in the series against West Indies and Sri Lanka.

Suryakumar was the highest run-scorer for the team in the recent West Indies series scoring 107 runs from 3 games with an average of 53.50. Shreyas scored 204 runs from three matches against Sri Lanka. Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul will come back in the squad once they are fit and Rohit Sharma might have to make difficult choices in the team selection. Rohit said that the team wants to fill whatever gaps they have and it will be tough challenge to pick one player from the crop of in-form players.

“Important to tell guys not to worry about your positions in the team. Want to fill whatever gaps we have. Keeping that in mind we want to move forward. Going to be a big challenge but always nice to have guys in form (whom to pick). Once we reach Mohali we'll start thinking about the Tests,” Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

Sanju Samson also got an opportunity in the series along with youngsters like Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi. The team will now gear up for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka and the Indian players will then feature in the IPL next. Reflecting on the series win, Rohit was of the opinion that lot of positives came from the series win.

“It's a pattern of everything that comes together. We played very well. Lot of positives came out from the series. Want to understand what kind of bench strength we have. Good to give opportunities to those guys,” he stated.

Shreyas Iyer was in sublime form in the series. He registered scores of 57*, 74*, 73* and was adjudged Man of the Series for his performance. Iyer revealed that his knock in the second T20I was most special for him as he played it coming to bat at crucial juncture of the innings.

“All three knocks were special, but yesterday's - coming in at a crucial moment, I'd pick that. Only require one ball to get into form as long as you're keeping your eyes on the ball and playing it on its merit. The wicket was little two paced today compared to yesterday. Was playing on the merit. Outfield is so fast, just had to hit gaps. Been a rollercoster journey after my injury. Real test of you is during rehab sessions,” Shreyas stated.