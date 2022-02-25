Tokyo silver medalist Mirabai Chanu qualifies for CWG 2022

Today at 5:45 PM
Mirabai Chanu, a star Indian lifter, qualified for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the 55kg weight category after winning gold in the Singapore Weightlifting International on Friday. Chanu, who was competing for first time in the 55kg weight class, lifted 191kg (86kg+105kg) to take first place.
The second-placed lifter, Jessica Sewastenko of Australia, with the best performance of 167kg (77kg+90kg), which was a whole 24kg less than Chanu's. Elly Cassandra Englebert of Malaysia came in third with a 165kg (75kg+90kg) best performance.
Chanu's first competitive event since the historic Tokyo Games performance last year, when she won India's first silver medal in weightlifting at the Olympics, was this. She had backed out of the world championships in December.
On the basis of her Commonwealth ranks, the 27-year-old has also qualified for the CWG in the 49kg weight category. Chanu is anticipated to compete in the new 55kg weight class to increase India's chances of capturing additional golds at the CWG.
The Singapore Weightlifting International is a Commonwealth Games qualifying event for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. In the current event, the top eight lifters in each weight group automatically qualify for the 2022 CWG.
Chanu, after the Olympics has been focussing on improving her snatch lifting.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.