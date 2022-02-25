IND vs SL 2022 | Ravindra Jadeja has earned his reputation as a batting wizard, says Parthiv Patel

During a chat with Cricbuzz, Parthiv Patel said, "Jadeja has earned his reputation as a batting wizard who can take up any kind of responsibility. He's done that in T20Is and ODIs and we saw him doing that against England in Test cricket as well. We all know his batting ability... and if he's fit for the T20 World Cup, then he should bat at the No. 6 position. If India picks four-seamers in Australia, then Deepak Chahar or Shardul Thakur can bat at the No. 7 spot," he said.