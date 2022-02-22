In Champions League you need to perform at highest level possible, proclaims Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United started the season in a tumultuous fashion as their inability to score goals and their lack of defensive organization led to poor results which forced the United board to pull the trigger on the reign of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Qualifying for the Champions League through a top-four finish was seen as a gigantic task but incoming interim boss Ralf Rangnick's overhaul of tactics and personnel has seen the Red Devils go unbeaten in their last five Premier League games.

The English side now occupy fourth position with a lead of four points over rivals West Ham and Arsenal. United are enjoying a resurgence in the English top-flight competition and will look to continue their momentum until the end of the season as they look to finish the campaign strongly.

The Manchester club will turn their attention to their Champions League campaign as they encounter Atletico Madrid in the first round of the European knockout game on Wednesday. Rangnick has warned his players that reception will be hostile and only playing at the highest level position will grant entry into the next stage of the competition.

"In the Champions League, you need to perform at the highest possible level in all of the areas. We played a very physical game on Sunday so there may be a slight advantage to recovery on their side. Maybe we will have some fresh legs on the pitch. Mentally, we need to be prepared for a very emotional and hostile atmosphere in that stadium,” Rangnick told the BBC.