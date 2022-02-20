IND vs WI 2022 | Twitter reacts as India beat West Indies by 17 runs to win series 3-0

Yesterday at 11:21 PM
India beat West Indies in the third and final T20I match of the series completing another clean sweep after the ODI series against the visitors. The Indian team has remained unbeaten against West Indies on this tour which is a remarkable achievement for the newly appointed skipper Rohit Sharma.
India defeated West Indies in the third and final T20I of the series to win the series 3-0. This comes after a clean sweep in the ODI series as well against the visitors. Rohit Sharma has led the team from the front and his teammates have responded well. In the final T20I India won by 17 runs after putting a huge total of 184/5 after being asked to bat first. However, West Indies once again faltered in the run chase after quick wickets from Deepak Chahar.
Indian bowlers were brilliant once again as they kept taking wickets at regular intervals making sure West Indies could not take the game away from them. For the West Indies, Nicholas Pooran once again shined with the bat scoring his third half-century of the series.
However, he again like the previous games, could not finish the match for his team which resulted in another loss.
For India, Suryakumar Yadav was the star with the bat as he smashed 65 runs from 31 balls. Suryakumar Yadav's knock was studded with seven boundaries and a six.
The West Indies will be disappointed as they could not win even a single match in the series.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
Appreciation!
Two back to back wins defending the total with the wet ball 👏 #INDvsWI— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 20, 2022
Strong start!
Ravi Bishnoi has bowled 48 of his 72 balls this series to Nicholas Pooran & Rovman Powell, two brilliant hitters and both in ridiculously good form, and his economy rate in the series is still 6.3. #INDvsWI— Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) February 20, 2022
Indian Captains to Whitewash Opponents in T20I format— CricBeat (@Cric_beat) February 20, 2022
4 times - Rohit Sharma
3 times - All Other Indian Captains#INDvsWI
LOL!
Flying Paltans 💙🔥#INDvsWI @ImRo45 @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/kzC10jB3yW— Mumbai Indians TN FC (@MIFansClubTN) February 20, 2022
Incredible
Meet the Only Indian Captain to Whitewash WI in both ODI & T20! Rohit Sharma 💙🔥@ImRo45 #RohitSharma #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/pInZeShxBx— Mumbai Indians TN FC (@MIFansClubTN) February 20, 2022
No comments
Reality Meme#HardikPandya #venkateshiyer #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/EKXkiBzSId— 🦁 Kohlistaan (@Pantastics) February 20, 2022
Pooran was special!
Nicholas Pooran in this T20I Series against India:-— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) February 20, 2022
61(43).
62(41).
61(47).
3 Consecutive Fifty plus scores against India in India - Outstanding Nicholas Pooran. #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/bmk6rMiovR
What say?
#INDvsWI #INDvWI— Paras Jain (@_paras25_) February 20, 2022
Contribution of Indian Players in this series : pic.twitter.com/T0Bktsk0JR
Venky😎
Back to Back Good knock from venky iyer 😍 Venky— Shamsi (MSH) HBD To ABD ❤🐐 (@Shamsihaidri1) February 20, 2022
Hardik Reaction 👇😂 #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/Uy4Z1SsLT3
yet to lose!
Rohit Sharma after becoming full-time captain #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/ls9zoHbusK— AAYUSHHH 🇮🇳 (@bebaslachara_) February 20, 2022
Close enough 😂#IndvsWI pic.twitter.com/U4mwxdDc18— Cric-Crazy Lad 🎭 (@CricCrazyLad) February 19, 2022
