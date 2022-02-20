IND vs WI 2022 | Twitter reacts as India beat West Indies by 17 runs to win series 3-0

India defeated West Indies in the third and final T20I of the series to win the series 3-0. This comes after a clean sweep in the ODI series as well against the visitors. Rohit Sharma has led the team from the front and his teammates have responded well. In the final T20I India won by 17 runs after putting a huge total of 184/5 after being asked to bat first. However, West Indies once again faltered in the run chase after quick wickets from Deepak Chahar.