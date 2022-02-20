 user tracker image
    IND vs WI 2022 | Twitter reacts as India beat West Indies by 17 runs to win series 3-0

    India defeated West Indies in the third T20I to complete a clean sweep.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:21 PM

    India beat West Indies in the third and final T20I match of the series completing another clean sweep after the ODI series against the visitors. The Indian team has remained unbeaten against West Indies on this tour which is a remarkable achievement for the newly appointed skipper Rohit Sharma.

    India defeated West Indies in the third and final T20I of the series to win the series 3-0. This comes after a clean sweep in the ODI series as well against the visitors. Rohit Sharma has led the team from the front and his teammates have responded well. In the final T20I India won by 17 runs after putting a huge total of 184/5 after being asked to bat first. However, West Indies once again faltered in the run chase after quick wickets from Deepak Chahar.

    Indian bowlers were brilliant once again as they kept taking wickets at regular intervals making sure West Indies could not take the game away from them. For the West Indies, Nicholas Pooran once again shined with the bat scoring his third half-century of the series.

    However, he again like the previous games, could not finish the match for his team which resulted in another loss.

    For India, Suryakumar Yadav was the star with the bat as he smashed 65 runs from 31 balls. Suryakumar Yadav's knock was studded with seven boundaries and a six. 

    The West Indies will be disappointed as they could not win even a single match in the series. 

    Here is how Twitter reacted: 

