IPL 2022 | Suresh Raina lost the loyalty of MS Dhoni, reckons Simon Doull

Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull has opined that Suresh Raina has lost loyalty of MS Dhoni last season after the left-hander went unsold in the recently concluded mega auction. Doull further added that Raina is not fit at the moment and he had a very high base price in the mega auction.
The mega auction for the IPL 2022 concluded recently and there were some surprises in the auction. Some teams got good deals in the auction while some big names went unsold. Suresh Raina who has been the part of Chennai Super Kings since 2008. Raina experienced a poor season in 2021 and missed the later stages of the tournament due to knee injury.
Reflecting on the reason behind CSK not retaining Raina and also not buying him in the auction. Simon Doull has opined that he has lost loyalty of MS Dhoni.
“There are two to three parts to it. He lost his loyalty in the UAE, we don't need to go on (and talk about) why it was. There's enough speculation about that. He lost the loyalty of the team and he lost the loyalty of MS Dhoni. Once you do that, you're very unlikely to be welcomed back,” Doull said on Cricbuzz.
Doull also added that Raina is not playing international cricket since a long time and he is not fit.
“You're not fit and you're scared of the short ball. You're not playing 500 USD for him in any auction,” said Doull.
“He's been an absolute great of the IPL. One of the leading lights in the first 8-9 years, but unfortunately time comes to an end. You do silly things and you pay the price.”
Raina is currently the fourth highest run-scorer in IPL history with 5528 runs in 205 matches.
