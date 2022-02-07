Maharashtra Open 2022 | Ramkumar Ramanathan and Rohan Bopanna lift men's doubles trophy

India's Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan won the men's doubles title at the Maharashtra Open 2022 ATP 250 tennis tournament at Pune's Balewadi Stadium on Sunday. The Indian tennis team defeated Luke Saville and John-Patrick Smith, the Australian team 6-7, 6-3, 10-6 eventually.

After the Adelaide international, Ramkumar Ramanathan won his second ATP Tour championship, while veteran Rohan Bopanna won his 21st ATP Tour trophy. In the opening set, both teams were clinical, going deep with their serves and completing points at the net with little rallies.

The set finally proceeded to a tiebreak, and the pattern repeated, with both couples earning games on service but failing to break.

Ramkumar Ramanathan blasted a return long to give the Australians an 11-10 advantage on service at 10-10 in the tiebreak. The opening set was won by Luke Saville, who dutifully served it out.

Bopanna-Ramanathan came through in the fourth game of the second set following a lengthy rally, and then held on to the lead to lead 5-3. To capture the second set and force a super tiebreaker, the Indian duo broke Saville-Smith for the second time.

Big serves helped both sides square the game 4-4 in the super tiebreaker before Ramkumar Ramanathan's two victories and another from a rally put the Indians up 7-4.

Meanwhile, Joao Sousa of Portugal won the singles championship after defeating Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori 7-6, 4-6, 6-1.

Joao Sousa, 32, won his fourth singles championship on the ATP Tour, and his first since the 2018 Estoril Open.