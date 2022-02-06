'4 rupya Paytm kyun kiya' Harbhajan Singh asks Yuzvendra Chahal in hilarious tweet

Today at 3:54 PM
Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter to ask Yuzvendra Chahal why he transferred Rs 4 to his Paytm account in a hilarious tweet. The former Indian cricketer and Yuzvendra Chahal were involved in a promotion because of which Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter and had fun.
Harbhajan Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal were involved in this banter as they were promoting a Paytm scheme on Twitter.
4 rupya Paytm kyun kiya @yuzi_chahal 🤔 pic.twitter.com/J6ACInExI4— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 6, 2022
India are currently playing the Windies in the first ODI of the limited overs tour. Chahal has been exceptional in the first ODI picking up three wickets in his first six overs at the cost of just 27 runs. At the time of writing this article, India had managed to restrict the visitors to just 121/7 at the end of 31 overs of the first ODI in Ahmedabad.
