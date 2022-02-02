Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 | Member of Indian contingent tests positive for Covid-19

Mohammad Abbas Wani, the manager of India's Winter Olympics delegation, tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival at Beijing Airport on Tuesday. Abbas Wani is a member of India's six-member team to the Winter Olympics, for which Arif Khan is the only athlete from the country to have qualified.

During the Games, Arif will compete in slalom and giant slalom events. Harjinder Singh is the team's chef de mission, Ludar Chand Thakur is the alpine coach, Puran Chand is the technician, and Rop Chand Negi is the team official. Narinder Batra, president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), confirmed Abbas Wani's good COVID result and stated that chef de mission Harjinder is liaising with Winter Olympics organisers for a re-test. "The manager of the Indian contingent Mr Abbas Wani tested COVID positive at Beijing Airport. The chef de mission Mr Harjinder Singh is coordinating for a re-test. "The athlete and his coach have been shifted to another flat to avoid any interaction," Batra said. The dates for the Beijing Winter Olympics is from February 4th to February 20th. Although there were other players in contention to make it to the Olympics, but there weren't enough competitions for them to participate in. Follow us on Facebook here Stay connected with us on Twitter here Like and share our Instagram page here