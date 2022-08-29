sport iconSports

    Indian football squad to attend training camp in Pune before SAFF Women's Championship

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:06 PM

    From August 29 to September 2, the Indian senior women's squad for the SAFF Women's Championship 2022 will hold a brief training camp in Pune, Maharashtra. The competition is set to take place in Nepal from September 6 to September 19, and the Blue Tigresses will fly there on September 3.

    The reigning champions, Indian women are placed in Group A with the Maldives, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. On September 7, they will play their first match against Pakistan. The group's top two teams will move on to the semifinals.

    The 26 potentials for the training camp are as follows:

    GOALKEEPERS: Aditi Chauhan, Maibam Linthoingambi Devi, Shreya Hooda, Sowmiya Narayanasamy 

    DEFENDERS: Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Ashalata Devi, Ranjana Chanu, Manisa Panna, Arifa Sayed, Michel Castanha, Juli Kishan, Santosh 

    MIDFIELDERS: Anju Tamang, Karthika Angamuthu, Priyangka Devi, Martina Thokchom, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Kaviya Pakkirisamy, Kashmina, Ratanbala Devi 

    FORWARDS: Dular Marandi, Apurna Narzary, Soumya Guguloth, Renu, Kiran Pisda 

    HEAD COACH: Suren Chettri

    India Schedule

    Sept 7: India vs Pakistan 

    Sept 10: Maldives vs India 

    Sept 13: India vs Bangladesh

