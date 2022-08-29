Indian football squad to attend training camp in Pune before SAFF Women's Championship

Today at 4:06 PM
From August 29 to September 2, the Indian senior women's squad for the SAFF Women's Championship 2022 will hold a brief training camp in Pune, Maharashtra. The competition is set to take place in Nepal from September 6 to September 19, and the Blue Tigresses will fly there on September 3.
The reigning champions, Indian women are placed in Group A with the Maldives, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. On September 7, they will play their first match against Pakistan. The group's top two teams will move on to the semifinals.
The 26 potentials for the training camp are as follows:
GOALKEEPERS: Aditi Chauhan, Maibam Linthoingambi Devi, Shreya Hooda, Sowmiya Narayanasamy
DEFENDERS: Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Ashalata Devi, Ranjana Chanu, Manisa Panna, Arifa Sayed, Michel Castanha, Juli Kishan, Santosh
MIDFIELDERS: Anju Tamang, Karthika Angamuthu, Priyangka Devi, Martina Thokchom, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Kaviya Pakkirisamy, Kashmina, Ratanbala Devi
FORWARDS: Dular Marandi, Apurna Narzary, Soumya Guguloth, Renu, Kiran Pisda
HEAD COACH: Suren Chettri
India Schedule
Sept 7: India vs Pakistan
Sept 10: Maldives vs India
Sept 13: India vs Bangladesh
