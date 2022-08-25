Ultimate Kho Kho | Odisha juggernauts end Chennai Quick Guns' winning run

Nilesh Jadhav scored 15 points for Odisha Juggernauts which included five brilliant dives, skipper Milind Chavarekar and Suraj Lande supported him well with nine and eight points respectively. For Chennai Quick Guns, P Narasayya and Manoj Patil struck eight points each. With Gowtham MK and Jagannatha Murmu securing dream runs by defending for 2.33 minutes and 2.59 minutes respectively, Odisha Juggernauts didn’t allow Chennai Quick Guns to score easy points and restrict them at 19-4 lead in the first seven minutes.