Ultimate Kho Kho | Gujarat Giants and Telugu Yoddhas look to build on winning start

Following spectacular victories in their opening matches, Telugu Yoddhas and Gujarat Giants will look to capitalise onto the winning starts when they play their second matches of Inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho on Tuesday. In the first match Gujarat Giants beat Mumbai Khiladis by 25 points.
Whereas Telugu Yoddhas notched up a thrilling 10-point win over Chennai Quick Guns in the second match of the opening day. Gujarat Giants will face Odisha Juggernauts in their second match of the league tomorrow.
“It’s good to get a winning start to the league. We will watch the Odisha Juggernauts match today and analyze them. We will make a strategy accordingly so that we take advantage of our strengths and work on our weaknesses. I believe the fitness level of my team is good and because of that they played really well in the second innings against Mumbai Khiladi. We had a plan in place for each batch and that worked well for us,” Gujarat Giants coach Sanjeev Sharma said.
Despite 2-22 down at the end of the opening turn, Gujarat Giants made an impressive comeback to complete a 69-44 win. Telugu Yoddhas, on the other hand, will look to add three more points when they lock horns with Rajasthan Warriors in their second league game.
“Team performed really well both in the attack as well as in defense. Deepak Madhav and Arun Gunki were standout performers for us while Avdhut Patil and Pratik [Waikar] bhaiya also contributed in the crucial time with their all-around shows. It was a great win. Though there were few fouls in the attack, bonus points helped us to clinch an easy win. We will look to avoid making fouls against Rajasthan Warriors in the next match and score maximum points through bonus,” said Telugu Yoddhas skipper Prajwal KH.
On Monday, Rajasthan Warriors and Odisha Juggernauts will begin their campaigns as they will take on Mumbai Khiladis and Chennai Quick Guns in their respective opening encounters.
