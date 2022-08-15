Asian Weightlifting Championships 2022 | Mirabai Chanu set to be rested after CWG gold

Today at 7:07 PM
Star India weightlifters Saikhom Mirabai Chanu and Jeremy Lalrinnunga, who won gold medals for India in their weight categories, at the Commonwealth Games 2022, will be rested for the upcoming Asian Weightlifting Championships 2022, to be held in Manama, Bahrain from October 6 to 16.
The Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) took the decision to keep the lifters fresh for the Paris 2024 Olympics qualifying events. The first such event would be World Weightlifting Championships 2022 in Bogota, Colombia in December.
“The IWLF decided in a meeting that CWG participants should not be given back-to-back events as they had just competed at the CWG. So the lifters from the core group will focus on the worlds while others will get a chance to represent the country at the Asian event," Indian weightlifting head coach Vijay Sharma told The New Indian Express.
India had sent a 15-member squad to the CWG 2022, out of which 10 returned with medals. The entire team will soon assemble back at the national camp at NIS, Patiala. Meanwhile, at the last edition of the Asian championship, Jhilli Dalabehera (gold in women’s 45kg) and Mirabai Chanu (bronze in women’s 49kg), had won medals for the country.
