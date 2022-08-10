Sanket Sargar undergoes elbow surgery post Commonwealth Games

Today at 5:13 PM
Weightlifter Sanket Sargar underwent elbow surgery in the UK after winning a silver medal for India at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Sargar, despite suffering an injury during his second clean-and-jerk attempt that prevented him from finishing his last two lifts, took home the silver medal.
Even receiving his silver medal on the podium with his right hand in a sling was the 21-year-old Indian weightlifter, who was competing in his first CWG in Birmingham. After the incident, physicians suggested Sargar have surgery, so he stayed in the UK to have it done. The Indian government covered the cost of the procedure.
“Sargar, who won a silver in the Commonwealth Games 2022, on his maiden participation in the games, sustained an elbow injury during his medal-winning lift. He was given immediate medical attention and doctors in the UK advised him surgery. The athlete is stable now and recovering in hospital in the UK,” the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports said in a statement.
After his operation, Sanket Sargar is anticipated to remain out for a few months. Sanket Sargar is the current holder of the men's 55 kg national record for total lift, which is 256 kg (256kg). Additionally, in CWG 2022, he set a new national record in the snatch event by lifting 113 kg.
Sanket Sargar, a weightlifter from Sangli, Maharashtra, was one of the 10 Indians to win medals in the just finished Commonwealth Games 2022 hosted in Birmingham. Three gold, three silver, and four bronze medals were won by Indian weightlifters, with top podium finishes going to Mirabai Chanu (women's 49 kg), Jeremy Lalrinnunga (men's 67 kg), and Achinta Sheuli (men's 73 kg).
The other Indian medalists were Sanket Sargar (men's 55kg silver), Gururaja Poojary (men's 61kg bronze), Bindyarani Devi (women's 55kg silver), Harjinder Kaur (women's 71kg bronze), Vikas Thakur (men's 96kg silver), Lovepreet Singh (men's 109kg bronze), and Gurdeep Singh (men's +109kg bronze).
Indian athletes finished fourth in the medals tally at the Commonwealth Games 2022 after Australia, the hosts England, and Canada with a total of 61 medals won at Birmingham, including 22 gold, 16 silver, and 23 bronze.
