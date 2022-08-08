LIVE - CWG 2022 | PV Sindhu eyes gold, takes on Michelle Li

This is Srikanth's second singles medal at the Games as he won the silver in 2018 Gold Coast, and fourth overall. Additionally, this is the Indian's second medal at the ongoing Games; he had won a silver medal in the mixed team event as well. The 29-year-old defeated Singapore's Jason Teh with a 21-15, 21-18 win to record his second medal of the Games, following Tuesday's mixed team silver - and fourth Commonwealth medal in total - on Sunday evening.