LIVE - CWG 2022 | PV Sindhu eyes gold, takes on Michelle Li

On the final day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, India's star shuttlers, PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and the men's doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty will look to add three gold medals. Prior to this, Kidambi Srikanth and the team of Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand won bronze medals.
LATEST UPDATE - In a bid to get her first gold medal at the CWG, PV Sindhu will play her final against Canada's Michelle Li at 1.20pm IST. STAY TUNED, as Lakshya Sen and the team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty are in the finals too.
BADMINTON WRAP
World championships silver medallist India's Kidambi Srikanth clinched bronze medal in the men's singles on the penultimate day of Commonwealth Games Badminton action here on Sunday. The Indian pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand clinched a bronze medal in the badminton women's singles after defeating Australia's Chen Hsuan-Yu Wendy and Gronya Somerville 21-15, 21-19 in straight games.
This is Srikanth's second singles medal at the Games as he won the silver in 2018 Gold Coast, and fourth overall. Additionally, this is the Indian's second medal at the ongoing Games; he had won a silver medal in the mixed team event as well. The 29-year-old defeated Singapore's Jason Teh with a 21-15, 21-18 win to record his second medal of the Games, following Tuesday's mixed team silver - and fourth Commonwealth medal in total - on Sunday evening.
Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand made it two third-place finishes for India with a 2-0 victory over Australia's Chen Hsuan-yu and Gronya Somerville in the women's doubles. The pair of Treesa and Gopichand cruised to a 21-15 win in the first game and had an emphatic start to the second, racing away to a 11-5 lead at the break. Singapore's Yeo Jia Min added women's singles bronze to the mixed team bronze she won on Tuesday after a 2-0 victory over Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland.
CWG DAY 11 SCHEDULE
BADMINTON
1:20 pm - Women’s singles gold medal match: PV Sindhu
2:10 pm - Men’s singles gold medal match: Lakshya Sen
3:00 pm - Men’s doubles gold medal match: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty
HOCKEY
5:00 pm - Men’s Gold Medal Match: India vs Australia
TABLE TENNIS
3:35 pm - Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match: G Sathiyan
4:25 pm - Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal
