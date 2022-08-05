Bavleen Kaur fails to qualify for finals of individual apparatus at Commonwealth Games 2022

Today at 11:24 AM
On Wednesday, rhythmic gymnast Bavleen Kaur of India was unable to advance to any of the individual apparatus events at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Prior to that, India had a dismal showing in artistic gymnastics too, where the country could not win any medal in any competition.
The gymnast from Jammu and Kashmir, age 19, placed 28th out of 29 competitors in the hoop, ball, and club events and 26th in the ribbons. She was ranked 28th overall with an all-around score of 72.700. Cyprus' Anna Sokolova took first place in the qualifying for the all-around with a score of 112.950.
For the finals, competitors must place in the top eight in each apparatus and top 16 in the all-around competitions.
Bavleen Kaur opened her performance with Queen's "I want to break free," which she followed with Dalida's "Mama" in Italian. Pitbull's "Fireball" played throughout her third routine, while Shankar Ehsaan Loy's "Gallan Goodiyan" played at the end.
The lone Indian competitor in rhythmic gymnastics, Bavleen Kaur, earned scores of 18.100 in the hoop, 18.750 in the ball, 18.450 in the clubs, and 17.400 in the ribbons. A seven-person gymnastics squad from India was sent to the Commonwealth in 2022. The tournament for artistic gymnastics had six of them.
