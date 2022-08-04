CWG 2022 | Police investigating about two Sri Lankan athletes missing from Games village

Today at 4:39 PM
Three members of the visiting party vanished from their respective communities, prompting the Sri Lankan delegation at the Commonwealth Games to request passports from its athletes and officials. Sri Lanka, which is experiencing a severe economic crisis, selected a 161-member group for the Games.
The athletes' participation was financially supported by Sri Lanka Cricket and the Commonwealth Games Federation. A judoka, a wrestler, and the judo manager have vanished, according to press attache for the Sri Lankan team Gobinath Sivarajah.
“We have asked all athletes and officials to submit their passports to our respective venue officials in all the villages after the incident. The police are investigating and the three cannot cross the UK borders. What has happened is really unfortunate," said Sivarjah.
Three men and two women make up the Sri Lankan judo squad. The missing judoka is reportedly a female, according to reports. The wrestling and judo competitions are being held at Coventry Arena, which is just 30 minutes away from Birmingham.
The athletes from Sri Lanka had a very difficult time leading up to the CWG since the nation is struggling with a severe fiscal crisis in addition to severe food and fuel scarcity.
In the last three months, the basketball team's players have had to trek nearly 20 kilometers to get to their training facilities.
