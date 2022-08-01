Deandra Dottin bows out from West Indies team citing non-conducive team environment

Deandra Dottin has announced she will no longer play for the West Indies on the international stage, putting down her retirement to an unfavourable team environment in present times. The batter expressed gratitude for her career while confirming she will continue to play domestic cricket.

Deandra Dottin marked the end of an era in women's cricket on what seemed like an ordinary Monday morning by announcing her retirement from the West Indies team after a legendary career that has spanned 14 years.

The veteran represented the Caribbean outfit in a record 267 international games across formats, racking up 3,727 runs in WODIs and 2,697 runs in WT20Is. Dottin reached the elusive century mark a commendable five times, with her inning of 112 off 45 deliveries against South Africa in the 2010 World T20 the most memorable of the lot. The knock still holds the record for the fastest century in a WT20I, coming in just 38 deliveries. She was pretty handy with the ball as well, scalping 72 wickets in the 50-over format and 62 in T20Is for the West Indies.

"Please accept this letter as my formal retirement from the senior women's West Indies team effective 1st August 2022. This announcement has come with much contemplation as cricket has always been a passion of mine. However, when the fire burns out, one has to take time to reassess their commitment. There have been many obstacles during my cricket career that I have had to overcome, however, the current climate and team environment has been non-conductive to my ability to thrive and reignite my passion," she said through a letter posted on her Twitter account.

"With much sadness but without regret, I realize I am no longer able to adhere to team culture and team environment as it has undermined my ability to perform excellently," Dottin added.

The batter is currently representing the Barbados Women's Cricket Team in Birmingham at the Commonwealth Games. registering a score of 8 in both her games so far. Her next fixture against India is expected to be her final swansong from the international stage.

"I am appreciative of the opportunities afforded to me and I have ruminated on my decision over a period of time. Playing for the West Indies and representing the region has been an honour. During my 14 years of playing, I have trained at my best and grown as a player physically, mentally and emotionally," read her statement.

An explosive batswoman and a perfect representation of the much renowned Caribbean energy, Dottin is still likely to captain the Trinbago Knight Riders in the inaugural Women's Caribbean Premier League beginning on the 30th of August. The 31-year-old has also been signed up by the Manchester Originals for the Hundred's second season and has confirmed she will continue playing domestic cricket across the globe.

"It is the combination of this growth that has assisted me in reflecting on what is truly important to me. With much sadness but without regret, I realize I am no longer able to adhere to team culture and team environment as it has undermined my ability to perform excellently. I wish the organization and the team all the best for the future," Dottin said concluding her letter.