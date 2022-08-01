CWG 2022 | Weightlifter Ajay Singh looks to add another gold to India's tally on day four

Today at 12:26 PM
Weightlifting has seen India dominate thus far, and due to Mirabai Chanu, Jeremy Lalrinnunga, and Achinta Sheuli, the country has already won three gold medals. On the other hand, Sanket Sargar brought a silver, along with Bindyarani Chanu, while Gururaja clinched a bronze medal.
Ajay Singh, an Indian weightlifter, will compete in the Men's 81 kg division on Day 4 of the Birmingham Games with the possibility to win his nation the fourth gold medal of the competition. Singh's primary rivals are Kyle Bruce of Australia and Nicolas Vachon of Canada, but India has a very good chance of winning the gold if all goes according to plan.
Harjinder Kaur is another weightlifter who will be participating in a gold medal match. The Indian's odds aren't as good as Singh's, though. Strong competitors like Joy Eze of Nigeria, Kiana Elliott of Australia, and Alexis Ashworth of Canada are there, thus Kaur would need to perform very well to place on the podium in the Women's 71 kg final.
Aside from weightlifting, there are additional medal chances with table tennis and Badminton entering the competitive phase of the competition. With a win over Nigeria in the semifinal match, the men's table tennis team will be guaranteed a medal. The Mixed Badminton team will face Singapore in the semifinal match.
There will also be medal bouts for the para-swimmers Niranjan Mukundan and Suyash Jadhav, as well as the gymnasts Pranati Nayak and Ruthuja Nataraj. If they are successful, winning one of these competitions might be a remarkable experience.
