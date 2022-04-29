IPL 2022 | Atmosphere in the Delhi Capitals dressing room has helped David Warner to perform, opines Sunil Gavaskar

Today at 9:46 AM
Sunil Gavaskar believes that a change in the atmosphere of the dressing room from previous season has worked wonders for David Warner as he is scoring runs consistently. He further added that it is fabulous to see David Warner making a comeback this season after suffering a slump previous edition.
IPL 2022 is almost at its halfway stage and Delhi Capitals are positioned at sixth place in the points table with four wins in IPL 2022. The team hasn’t been able to live up to its reputation of being a strong unit so far. David Warner has been in terrific form this season. He has scored 261 runs in six matches at 52.20 and an impressive strike rate of 158.18.
Warner has been superb in IPL 2022 but he was struggling in the previous season while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Reflecting on Warner’s current form, Sunil Gavaskar has said that he looks happier in Delhi Capitals and the atmosphere in the dressing room has been helping him to perform.
"Sometimes when you are not doing well, the atmosphere in the change room isn't always the best and that kind of affects your game. That seems to have happened with David Warner. Ever since he's moved to Delhi Capitals, Warner looks happier and you can see that in his performance. When that kind of performance happens, what it does is makes the player want to do something more," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.
"It also lifts the other players in the team because they know what a (quality) player he is. What a fabulous player David Warner has been for the franchises he's played for. Last year was an exception because that can happen to anybody. To see him comeback this is way is just fabulous," he added.
Delhi Capitals will play their next game against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.