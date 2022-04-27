Khelo India University Games | Jain University maintains lead, Savitribai Phule University dominates in weightlifting

Savitribai Phule University reinforced its dominance on the penultimate day of weightlifting, winning two golds to bring its total to seven medals, the highest of any university in the competition. Vaishnav Thakur (96kg class) and Chirag Waghavale (102kg class), both from Savitribai Phule University, achieved new KIUG records in their respective categories.

Volleyball, which made its Olympic debut, has been a hit with the crowds, and the last day of the competition was no exception. SRM University won the inaugural Khelo India University Games women's volleyball championship by defeating Bharathiar University in the final. SRM of Tamil Nadu won the All-India Inter-University Volleyball Championship after being undefeated throughout the season.

SRM University defeated the University of Calicut 3-0 in the men's volleyball final. In 2021, the University of Calicut earned gold in the All-India Inter-University, while SRM came in third.

With two gold medals in the shooting events, Panjab University, the top institution in the previous season, clawed its way back to fourth place in the KIUG medals table. In the women's 10m air rifle team, they took gold. The men's individual trap was won by Arav Singh Dagar.

The University of Mumbai won the women's team event at Mallakhamb, completing a clean sweep. For the first time, an indigenous sport, Mallakhamb, has been included in the games. On Wednesday at the KIUG, there will be up to sixteen medals up for grabs, nine of which will be in the pool. The archery tournament will begin on the same day, as will the badminton men's and women's team competitions.