IPL 2022 | We did not bat or bowl well, we have to put this behind us, says PBKS captain Mayank Agarwal

Delhi Capitals thrashed Punjab Kings in match number 32 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai. After winning the toss, Rishabh Pant put Punjab Kings to bat first. Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal opened the innings for them but could not get a partnership going as Dhawan was dismissed for 9 by his former franchise. Following his dismissal, Punjab's top order collapsed as Jonny Bairstow (9) and Liam Livingstone (2) could not get going and were dismissed cheaply. Punjab could not get any partnerships going and folded for 115 runs in 20 overs. Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel took two wickets each to put the brakes on Punjab's innings.