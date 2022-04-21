IPL 2022 | We did not bat or bowl well, we have to put this behind us, says PBKS captain Mayank Agarwal

Today at 9:06 AM
Punjab Kings were crushed in their match against Delhi Capitals as they lost the game by nine wickets after a poor show with both bat and ball. PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal was of the opinion that his team losing early wickets was a cause of concern and that he would like to move on from this loss.
Delhi Capitals thrashed Punjab Kings in match number 32 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai. After winning the toss, Rishabh Pant put Punjab Kings to bat first. Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal opened the innings for them but could not get a partnership going as Dhawan was dismissed for 9 by his former franchise. Following his dismissal, Punjab's top order collapsed as Jonny Bairstow (9) and Liam Livingstone (2) could not get going and were dismissed cheaply. Punjab could not get any partnerships going and folded for 115 runs in 20 overs. Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel took two wickets each to put the brakes on Punjab's innings.
Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal was visibly disappointed after the team's loss and spoke about the same during the post-match presentation. "It's a tough one. We did not bat or bowl well, we have to put this behind us. Losing too many wickets too early, but I do not want to dig too deep as the more we do it, the more the negatives that will come," Mayank Agarwal told Star Sports.
"180 was a decent score but we were well short of that. In hindsight, I could have given the spinners an over or two but did not at the time."
Prithvi Shaw (41 off 20) and David Warner (60 off 30) got Delhi Capitals off to a flyer and the side ended up chasing 115 in just 10.3 overs helping them get a massive boost on the net run rate.
