IPL 2022 | Adam Milne ruled out of IPL due to hamstring injury, CSK announces Matheesha Pathirana as replacement

Chennai Super Kings have suffered a serious blow to their IPL 2022 campaign as Adam Milne has been ruled out of the competition with a hamstring injury. A official statement confirmed that the franchise has announced Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana as his replacement for rest of the season.
Matheesha Pathirana will be joining CSK as Adam Milne's replacement. pic.twitter.com/9AOvAhkKu4— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 21, 2022
IPL 2022 has been a disappointing campaign so far for Chennai Super Kings as they have managed to win just a single game from six matches. The team is badly missing the services of Deepak Chahar who provide them wickets in the powerplay. The team has now suffered another blow as Adam Milne has been ruled out of the ongoing season due to a hamstring injury. Matheesha Pathirana from Sri Lanka has been announced as his replacement by the franchise. The development was confirmed by IPL in an official statement.
"Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed Matheesha Pathirana as a replacement for New Zealand pacer Adam Milne for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Milne suffered a hamstring injury in CSK's first match against Kolkata Knight Riders and has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament," the IPL said in an official release.
"His replacement Pathirana is a young 19-year old medium pacer from Sri Lanka who was part of Sri Lanka's U19 World Cup squads in 2020 and 2022.”
The statement also added that Pathirana has been signed for Rs 20 lakh and has played just two T20s so far. His action is often compared to Lasith Malinga.
CSK will face Mumbai Indians next Thursday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
