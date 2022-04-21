IPL 2022 | Adam Milne ruled out of IPL due to hamstring injury, CSK announces Matheesha Pathirana as replacement

IPL 2022 has been a disappointing campaign so far for Chennai Super Kings as they have managed to win just a single game from six matches. The team is badly missing the services of Deepak Chahar who provide them wickets in the powerplay. The team has now suffered another blow as Adam Milne has been ruled out of the ongoing season due to a hamstring injury. Matheesha Pathirana from Sri Lanka has been announced as his replacement by the franchise. The development was confirmed by IPL in an official statement.