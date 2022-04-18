Aditi Ashok fails to impress on final day of LOTTE Championship, finishes T-41

She recorded two bogeys and 16 pars on the final day after one bogey and 17 pars in the second round. Her third round of 4-over 76, in which he lost five strokes in the final five holes, was costly. Hyo Joo Kim of Korea won her sixth LPGA Tour championship with a final-round 71 to finish at 11-under par. She finished two strokes ahead of Japan's Hinako Shibuno.

Kim, who had a three-stroke lead going into the day, bogeyed the par-3 17th to cut her lead to one. Kim, on the other hand, hit a fantastic pitch from off the green at Hoakalei Country Club's No. 18, leaving herself a 2-foot birdie putt to win.

Shibuno, who carded two birdies in the final round for a bogey-free 70, was always a step ahead of Kim. Shibuno's first win since the 2019 AIG Women's Open did not come as a result of her perfect scorecard. Hye-Jin Choi, Kim's countrywoman, finished solo third at seven-under-par, her highest LPGA Tour finish since a tie for second in early 2020.

South African Ashleigh Buhai placed fourth at six under par, while Korea's Somi Lee finished fifth at five-under par. Brianna Do of California, who qualified for the competition through a local qualifier, was placed in the final group with Kim and Shibuno, but she was unable to repeat the magic she had displayed throughout the week. Do tie for 12th place after shooting a 5-over 77 on Saturday.